Transformer explosion causes power outages on Cleveland's West Side

About 1,000 residents on Cleveland's West Side are without power after a transformer blew Monday evening, according to Cleveland Fire.

Around 7 p.m., multiple Cleveland Fire companies responded to a house fire in the 4200 block of Fenwick Avenue and reports of a transformer explosion and power lines down across roads in the area, Cleveland Fire said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation caught the moment the transformer blew on one of its cameras:

The department said the fire was a gas fire that is now under control, and Embridge responded and turned the gas off on Fenwick Avenue.

Fire companies going door-to-door to check for issues learned that some electric meters had been blown off the houses, Cleveland Fire said.

Cleveland Public Power crews have also responded to the area and are investigating the outages. It said power will be restored within the next few hours.

