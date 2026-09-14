Trial begins for attorney accused of killing client more than 13 years after her death

CLEVELAND — Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of a former Cleveland divorce attorney accused of killing his own client more than 13 years ago.

Gregory Moore faces charges of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the death of Aliza Sherman, a mother of four who was stabbed outside Moore's downtown Cleveland office on March 24, 2013.

Prosecutors say Moore lured Sherman to his office ahead of her divorce trial, and that as Sherman waited for someone to unlock the doors either Moore or an unknown co-conspirator circled behind her, chased her and stabbed her more than ten times.

For 12 years, the case had no witnesses, no suspects and no arrests. That changed in May of last year when prosecutors announced Moore's arrest in Texas.

According to a secret indictment made public after the arrest, prosecutors say the plan to kidnap Sherman was hatched months earlier to prevent her from taking her divorce case to trial.

Moore also allegedly disconnected his phone from the cell network for three hours around the time of Sherman's death to avoid creating cell tower location evidence. He later turned his phone back on and made several calls to Sherman's phone, and got a new phone a few days after her death, according to the indictment.

Moore has been free on $2 million bond. Last week, the defense filed a series of motions, including efforts to delay the start of the trial. Those motions were denied.

The parties were ordered to appear in court at 8:45 a.m. Monday for the start of jury selection.

Moore and his defense team have repeatedly denied the charges.