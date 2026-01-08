Trial date set for suspect in Aliza Sherman homicide

A trial date has been set by the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for Gregory Moore, the former attorney of Aliza Sherman, who is facing charges in connection with her death.

The date is set for Sept. 14 and is expected to last up to two weeks.

Moore was indicted on May 2, 2025. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, he was charged with one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.

Sherman, who was a mother of four, was killed midday in Downtown Cleveland on March 24, 2013, close to Moore's office.

According to a secret indictment, which was made public after Moore was arrested, he allegedly lured Sherman to his workplace, saying that he needed to meet with her, but didn't intend to meet with her at all.

New details: Attorney for Aliza Sherman indicted on murder charges for her death

RELATED: Attorney for Aliza Sherman indicted on murder charges for her death