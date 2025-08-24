Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tusky Valley freshman paralyzed after football tackle

Football
News 5
Football
Posted

A Tuscarawas Valley High School freshman football player was injured Saturday after a tackle during a game, according to the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District.

Mayson White was playing football at Waynedale in Wayne County and fractured his C4, putting pressure on his spine, Superintendent Dr. Derek Varansky said in a Facebook post.

According to Varansky, Mayson's family confirmed he is paralyzed at this time, having some movement in his right arm but not his hand and nothing in his legs.

"We are keeping Mayson and his family circled in prayer, and we are praying for a miracle. We ask our community to do so as well," Varansky said. "Mayson is a strong young man, and we are rooting for him. The TV community is a special place, and his family, and our district, thank you for your ongoing support and care. We will continue to provide ongoing support to Mayson and his family in the days to come."

The superintendent said the school district's football teams, coaches and administration will meet with counselors to give support to the team and coaching staff. He added that anyone in need of counseling should not hesitate to reach out because the district will help cover costs if needed.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.