Tusky Valley freshman paralyzed after football tackle

A Tuscarawas Valley High School freshman football player was injured Saturday after a tackle during a game, according to the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District.

Mayson White was playing football at Waynedale in Wayne County and fractured his C4, putting pressure on his spine, Superintendent Dr. Derek Varansky said in a Facebook post.

According to Varansky, Mayson's family confirmed he is paralyzed at this time, having some movement in his right arm but not his hand and nothing in his legs.

"We are keeping Mayson and his family circled in prayer, and we are praying for a miracle. We ask our community to do so as well," Varansky said. "Mayson is a strong young man, and we are rooting for him. The TV community is a special place, and his family, and our district, thank you for your ongoing support and care. We will continue to provide ongoing support to Mayson and his family in the days to come."

The superintendent said the school district's football teams, coaches and administration will meet with counselors to give support to the team and coaching staff. He added that anyone in need of counseling should not hesitate to reach out because the district will help cover costs if needed.