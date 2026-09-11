Two I-90 eastbound ramps to close Monday for pavement replacement

CUYAHOGA CO., Ohio. — The Ohio Department of Transportation will close two eastbound Interstate 90 ramps Monday as part of a $173 million rehabilitation project stretching from Rocky River to Cleveland.

The ramp from McKinley Avenue to I-90 eastbound and the ramp from I-90 eastbound to Alger, Warren and Bunts roads will both close Monday.

ODOT said the McKinley Avenue to I-90 eastbound ramp will remain closed until mid-October. The ramp from I-90 eastbound to Alger, Warren and Bunts roads will remain closed until November. The agency said both closures are necessary to replace the pavement on those ramps.

Pavement replacement is one of several goals of the Interstate 90 Rehabilitation Project. In addition to ramp and interstate pavement replacement, the project includes storm sewer replacement, new lighting, and bridge and barrier repairs. ODOT said the new storm sewers should fix flooding issues along the interstate.

ODOT said crews have focused on replacing pavement on the eastbound side of the interstate. With several more ramps still left to complete, ODOT District 12 spokesperson Brent Kovacs said work will continue through the winter.

"With these ramps being concrete, it gives us more flexibility to do pavement work in the colder months because concrete can still cure in the cold where asphalt cannot be used in the cold temperatures," he said. "We're going to be definitely continuing some work throughout November, probably early December."

Drivers who use the McKinley Avenue to I-90 eastbound ramp will be detoured to South Marginal Drive to the Warren Road entrance ramp. Drivers who use the I-90 eastbound ramp to Bunts, Alger and Warren roads will be directed to use the McKinley Avenue exit instead.

More ramp closures are ahead. The City of Rocky River says on its official Facebook page that the Hilliard Boulevard to I-90 eastbound ramp will close in October. That closure is expected to last 75 days.