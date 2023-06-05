Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two men shot and one killed in Sandusky on Sunday

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 09:22:54-04

Two men were shot in Sandusky on Sunday morning, killing one of them, according to Sandusky Police.

The shooting took place around the 1200 block of Cleveland Road.

No other details are available at this time.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.