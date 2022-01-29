United States Geological Survey reports 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Lake Erie near Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio — A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported Saturday morning in Lake Erie a little more than half a mile west-northwest of Willowick in Lake Erie, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It happened around 1:23 a.m. at a depth of 4.7 miles.

This is the third earthquake in the area this week. On Thursday, the USGS reported a 2.5 and a 2.1 magnitude earthquake north-northwest of Lakeline.

United States Geological Survey

Saturday's quake marks the 5th one in Lake County to hit this month.

On Jan. 4, a 2.8 magnitude quake hit about 1.25 miles northwest of Timberlake. The day after, another earthquake measured at 1.9 magnitude was recorded about 3 miles north of Timberlake, the USGS confirmed.

Lake County is no stranger to the occasional earthquake. In December 2019, News 5 reported two earthquakes that happened in a matter of a week offshore in Lake Erie.

RELATED: Second earthquake hits in Lake County Thursday; fourth quake in January

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.