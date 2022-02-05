United States Geological Survey reports 2.4 magnitude earthquake in Lake Erie, 7th quake this year

TIMBERLAKE, Ohio — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported Friday afternoon in Lake Erie about 3 miles northwest of Timberlake in Lake Erie, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It happened around 2:14 p.m. at a depth of around 4 miles.

Friday's quake marks the 7th one this year in Lake Erie, according to the USGS.

Here's a list of each quake this year:

Feb. 4 — 2.4 magnitude quake northwest of Timberlake

Feb. 1 — 1.6. magnitude quake northwest of Timberlake

Jan. 29 — 2.0 magnitude quake west northwest of Willowick

Jan. 27 — 2.5 magnitude quake north northwest of Lakeline

Jan. 27 — 2.1 magnitude quake northwest of Lakeline

Jan. 5 — 1.9 magnitude quake north of Timberlake

Jan. 4 — 2.8 magnitude quake northwest of Timberlake.

USGS

Lake County is no stranger to earthquakes.

"Seismic activity of 2.5 and above can generally be felt," Ohio Department of Natural Resources Public Information Officer David Roorbach previously told News 5. "This is a known epicenter of natural earthquakes, due to the geologic history of the area. Seismologists from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources continue to monitor the seismic activity."

CLICK HERE to view an interactive map of quake locations from the USGS.

