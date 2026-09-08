University of Akron police bike patrols return to campus for the first time since 2018

AKRON, Ohio — The University of Akron has revived its bicycle patrol program, putting campus police officers on mountain bikes for the first time since 2018 to improve visibility and community connection on campus.

Nine University of Akron campus police officers are trained for the bike patrol detail, which launched in April. The program is stepping it up a gear this fall semester. Five more officers will begin training next month.

University of Akron freshman A'Riyah Montgomery-Awwal said she feels safe walking on campus, but she still keeps her guard up.

"I make sure I pay attention when I'm walking, and I also keep my pepper spray on me just in case I have to protect myself," Montgomery-Awwal said.

She has noticed the bike patrols on campus recently, but didn't initially realize police officers were riding them.

"I don't really have a problem with it. I think it's kind of nice. They kind of get out. They get to get fresh air, interact with the students more. I don't really mind it."

Officers Nick Ross and Leah Donohew are among those assigned to the detail. Donohew said the bikes make officers more accessible to the campus community.

"A lot of people like to see us on the bikes because we're just more approachable. It takes away the intimidation of the car," Donohew said.

The university spent about $18,000 from the President's Circle — a donor program — to purchase five mountain bikes, helmets and other equipment. The bikes have emergency lights, headlights and taillights, and Dirty River Bicycle Works outfitted them locally.

The department had a similar program from 2010 to 2018, but a roof leak in a storage garage rusted out the fleet beyond repair.

Campus Police Chief Jim Gilbride said the bikes could give officers a tactical advantage in deterring crime. In January of last year, News 5 reported on a rash of car break-ins on or near campus — the type of crime Gilbride believes the bike units could help prevent.

"It makes the officers a little bit more stealthy, so they're more likely to come upon and notice any type of suspicious behavior. We have noticed that," Gilbride said.

Donohew said the bikes also allow officers to respond quickly and navigate areas a patrol car cannot reach.

"If we have officers out on the bike, they can get to those quick. They don't have to worry as much about terrain because the mountain bike will get just about anywhere that a car can't," Donohew said.

Student Anthony Palumbo said he appreciates the potential expanded reach the bikes provide.

"I think it helps them get a little closer because there's a lot of areas a police car simply couldn't go through here, and I appreciate it. It really helps me think that they're present," Palumbo said.

The bicycle patrol operates across all three shifts, and Gilbride said the community response has been positive.

"Actually, I've had a few comments from people noting that UA PD has just been much more visible at the start of this semester as compared to previous years," Gilbride said.