University of Akron privatizes dorms to fund long-awaited improvements

AKRON, Ohio — A big chance is coming to student housing at the University of Akron. The university is outsourcing its on-campus housing in a long-term deal. University leaders say, the new deal will pay off debt and bring millions in upgrades.

The university is entering a public-private partnership between non-profit PRG-Akron and Provident Resources Group.

Misty Villers, the University of Akron's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, tells News 5 that the partnership will allow the university to begin many on-campus updates that students have been requesting. Under the plan, six of the nine dorms on campus will be upgraded, and the other three will be closed.

Bulger and Spanton Halls are where the majority of the work will take place. Living spaces will be renovated, and pod-style bathrooms will become more private.

"In Bulger and Spanton, those are in the center of campus, we're actually going to do a connector to those two buildings as well, which is going to be a great space for students to get together," said Villers.

A connector will be built between Bulger and Spanton to create more common spaces for students.

Work on Bulger is set to begin after the Spring semester of 2026. Bulger will be closed to begin next year, and the work should be finished in December 2026.

The three dorms closing are Orr, Ritchie, and Sisler-McFawn Halls.

Exchange Street, Honors Complex, South and Spicer Halls will also get a facelift. However, not as much work will be done.

"The newer ones are going to get more light refreshes, carpeting and painting and, any of those types of improvements. Then Spanton and Bolger are going to get the significant improvements," said Villers.

All six dorms will get a security upgrade too, Villers said, "All of the dorms are going to get upgraded security access which is going to allow the students to be able to access their dorm room without an actual key."

The university estimates all the work will be done in 16 months. It says that student housing prices are currently among the lowest in the state.

"It's not going to affect the cost very much, now it will a little, but that's one of the drivers that the University wanted to make sure that we kept, that was the affordability for students," said Villers.

The university also said no custodial or campus maintenance jobs will be lost during the transition.