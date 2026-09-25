'Unnerving, scary': Brook Park police charge driver delivering Amazon packages with public indecency

BROOK PARK, Ohio — Brook Park police have charged a delivery driver transporting Amazon packages with public indecency after being caught on camera inappropriately touching himself in front of a woman parked in her driveway.

Leeann Mullen said the ordeal happened Sunday around 2 p.m.

"I pulled in my parking spot here in my driveway. Right across the way there was an Amazon truck parked, which is normal. They're here multiple times a day. I saw the delivery driver walking around. He had packages in his arms. It was a totally normal thing," Mullen told me on Thursday.

Mullen recalls the driver looking at her as if he had a question, but never approached her.

"I'm on the phone with my friend. I was just like, I'm gonna wait for this guy to leave because, you know, I have a bunch of groceries to carry in. I don't know what's happening right now," Mullen said.

She told me the driver then pulled his van in the spot next to her.

A few minutes pass and she hasn't seen any movement, so she looks over at the van, and that's when she saw something she couldn't believe.

"He had the side door open so you could see the inside of the van, with his pants around his ankles, touching himself and looking at me," Mullen said.

She described the situation to her friend on the phone who urged her to start recording the interaction.

In a 20 second clip shared with News 5, you can see the driver, who is wearing a blue Amazon polo, performing a sex act on himself.

Mullen can be heard in the video, saying, "The Amazon driver is next to me playing with his d*ck. This is happening next to me."

She slightly moves the phone to capture his face, but the driver quickly shut the delivery van's door.

"It didn't even occur to me at first to call the police. I was so jarred by what happened. I called my daughter and she's like, 'Mom, call the police,'" Mullen said.

Brook Park police records show Mullen phoned officials at approximately 2:04 p.m.

Officers arrived within minutes, and shortly after meeting with Mullen, they found a delivery driver who matched the description provided.

Brook Park police drove Mullen to the driver's location. She confirmed his identity, according to a police report.

Police charged him with one count of public indecency.

"It took a few days because it was an interesting round of feelings that hit. My primary concern after I really thought about it was my kids. I drive a minivan. Like I know it sounds silly, but like, it has a mom sticker in the back, right? Why did he look at this and say this is a good idea? Every other time my kids would have been in that back seat too. Like it's 99% of the time that they're back there and all I could think was, my gosh, like what if they had been in the car?," Mullen said.

According to Amazon, Rosa is not an Amazon driver, but rather a driver independently contracted to deliver Amazon packages.

Drivers are either independent contractors that deliver Amazon packages through Amazon Flex or are employed for Delivery Service Partners, small local businesses that deliver packages to Amazon customers and for other businesses.

"This alleged behavior is unacceptable. While delivery service partners independently hire and manage their own employees, we’ve confirmed the individual involved is no longer delivering on their behalf," Amazon spokesperson Lex Evans said.

The man bonded out Sunday night, according to Brook Park police.

While he's lost his delivery job, been charged with public indecency, and Mullen has received a $100 Amazon credit, there's no part of her that feels relief or comfort.

"I hope he doesn't ever do it again, but it's not terribly reassuring that, that's all he faced," Mullen said. "I started thinking, what if he's done this to other people? If I hadn't called my daughter, it would have taken me a while to even think about calling the police or turn it in. I'll bet someone else might have had that same feeling, so I don't know if this individual has done it before, but it's been unnerving. It's just scary to think about the fact that there are children all over, my children included. It's just a lot."