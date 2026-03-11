Upcoming ramp closures, traffic changes as work continues along Interstate 90

CLEVELAND — Work continues along Interstate 90 on the west side of Cleveland, and the Ohio Department of Transportation is announcing a new round of ramp closures and traffic changes.

Starting Monday, March 23, the ramp from McKinley Avenue to I-90 eastbound will close.

Then, a week later, on March 30, the ramp from West 117th Street to I-90 eastbound will close.

Both of these closures will remain in place through June.

The biggest traffic change will occur on March 30, when ODOT will reverse the flow of traffic on the eastbound lanes between Wagar Road and West 73rd Street.

Contraflow lanes will be put in place, meaning eastbound traffic will travel on the westbound side of Interstate 90.

Once you're in these lanes, you can't leave, so anyone looking to exit between Wagar Road and West 73rd Street will need to keep right.

As the $173 million rehabilitation project enters its second year, ODOT spokesperson Brent Kovacs said to expect a heavier presence of crews on the eastbound side of the busy interstate.

He also said to expect more ramp closures throughout the summer.

"There are too many that we need to get done in the eastbound direction this year to close one at a time for a month each," he said. "So, multiples will be closed, but we're doing our best to stagger them in a way that you can still get around with the easy detour."

Detours will be in place for the ramp closures.

Instead of the McKinley Avenue ramp, drivers will use the Warren Road entrance ramp.

At West 117th Street, drivers will have to take I-90 westbound, then turn around at West 140th Street to get on I-90 eastbound.

This ODOT rehabilitation project began last year and is scheduled for completion in fall 2028.

Get ready for construction on I-90 eastbound

RELATED: Get ready for construction on I-90 eastbound

The goal is to fix the pavement and lights and address ongoing flooding issues.