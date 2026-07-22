Urban Meyer's Pint House no longer coming to Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland will no longer be getting an Urban Meyer's Pint House location Downtown.

The team working to open the location made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that opening the much-awaited location "was no longer financially viable."

"This was an incredibly difficult decision for our team," said Brent Zimmerman, CEO of Urban Meyer's Pint House. "From the very beginning, we believed in this project and the opportunity to become part of downtown Cleveland. We worked alongside an incredible group of partners and explored every avenue to bring this vision to life.

"In the end, we had to make the responsible business decision based on the project's overall financial outlook. While we're disappointed we won't be opening our doors in Cleveland, we're incredibly grateful for the support, collaboration, and encouragement we received throughout this journey. We sincerely appreciate everyone who believed in this project, and we remain optimistic about what the future holds."

The location was set to move into the former Winking Lizard on Huron.

According to the announcement, the restaurant is considering different potential Downtown locations to open in the future.

The Dublin restaurant will remain open.

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In 2024, Saucy Brew Works acquired the restaurant with the idea of working with Meyer on the new venture.

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“He's from Ashtabula, he's an Ohio native," said Amanda Cantor, Marketing Manager at Saucy Brew Works, back in 2024. "He said, 'Let's do another location,' and we were like, 'Let's do Cleveland.'"

The Winking Lizard in the Gateway District location closed its doors during the pandemic.