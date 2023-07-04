Violent holiday weekend in Akron: 1 dead and four injured in separate shootings, officials say

This holiday weekend has turned violent in Akron. Akron police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 12 hours apart. One person is now dead, and 4 others are injured.

The Dollar Tree off West Market Street remains closed after a 34-year-old woman was shot and killed in the parking lot Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Akron police asking for tips after woman fatally shot Monday afternoon

“It's awful,” said Josee McGee. “It's terribly sad. At the same time, it doesn't feel too surprising. There's been some violence on the rise in the area.”

McGee works at the gym Generation Strong, which shares a parking lot with Dollar Tree. She said incoming clients and employees feel uneasy.

“What we are doing is locking our doors when we are at the gym, especially alone, even together, you know, just in case,” McGee added.

Akron police are working to learn why the 34-year-old was targeted.

“Detectives are working that very actively today, really trying to get that one wrapped up, some closure, and bring the person the person involved to justice,” said Captain David Laughlin, Akron Police Department.

The second shooting happened in a parking lot behind Mason Park Community Center, just 12 hours after the Dollar Tree shooting.

RELATED: 4 people shot at Akron party thought they heard fireworks until they were hit by gunfire

“Officers arrived, and people were running, people being shot,” said Laughlin.

Police said most at the gathering didn't realize what was transpiring.

“In this case, they thought it was fireworks going off until the victims realized they were struck,” Laughlin added.

Four teens were taken to the hospital. They're all expected to recover.

“When someone starts shooting a gun in a completely random manner, like that in a crowd, it's unknown what could happen,” Laughlin said. "Bullets find a landing point, and luckily it was non-life threatening.”

Police are still investigating both incidents and urge the community to stay vigilant this holiday.

“They are not related again, but some of the gun violence in our city is completely uncalled for,” said Laughlin.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or call Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.