Viral video shows Lucky’s Bar & Grill security stomping man’s face, sparking Cleveland police investigation

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a now viral video, which shows Lucky's Bar and Grill (Lucky's On Memphis) security personnel in a physical altercation with a man outside the establishment.

Videos showing altercation

News 5 was provided with two angles of the altercation, one of which the recording starts outside and the other was recorded from across the street in a car.

The first video is four minutes in length.

An unknown man can be seen walking the perimeter of the Lucky's entrance without shoes, socks or a shirt.

As the video continues, a handful of security personnel talk with the man while guarding the front door.

It quickly escalates as security staff tries to physically push the man off the property.

The man starts jumping around, appearing to want to fight.

He strikes one of the security members in the face before being taken to the ground, still on Lucky's property.

A second angle from a bystander in their car across the street, which is 39 seconds long, shows two men in security t-shirts kicking and hitting the man while he's on the ground.

Not once, but twice is the man's face stomped on by the two men appearing to be Lucky's security.

The second stomp leaves the man lying still on the ground, according to the four-minute long clip.

His condition is unknown at this point.

Lucky's Bar and Grill owner's response

I reached out to the bar owner, Frank White on Wednesday.

He said he's waiting on his attorney before releasing an official statement. Once we receive one, it will be added to this publication.

We did briefly chat over the phone Wednesday afternoon, though.

White told me neither of the staff members involved in the altercation are still employed with Lucky's as recent as last week.

He posted to Facebook Tuesday night:

"Last month, a male with extreme body odor, no shirt, no shoes or socks, and who clearly appeared high on drugs attempted to enter Lucky’s Bar & Grill from Memphis Avenue. Customers became concerned, our doors were secured, and the male continued bothering guests outside. When security responded while remaining on Lucky’s property, the male struck one of our security personnel in the face. They went to the ground and continued defending themselves while the male continued to grab their ankles. Screaming, 'I'm going to kill you.'

Another video is circulating from a different angle, being pushed by some Blue Palm supporters upset over comments we have made, attempting to portray this male as an innocent victim. The full video tells a different story—you can hear customers saying he was on something and expressing concern for their safety.

This individual was creating a nuisance on Memphis Avenue and in Old Brooklyn—not inside Lucky’s. Lucky’s remained secure throughout the incident. The footage will be forwarded to Cleveland Police, along with a request for additional patrols on Memphis Avenue."

White posted to social media a few days ago that safety measures at the bar will be changing, but when we talked on the phone, he said it wasn't because of the July 26 incident.

White said he has filed paperwork with CPD to allow for two part-time officers to occasionally work at the establishment.

"Because security costs have increased, a door charge is now required," a Lucky's Bar and Grill flier said.

Paperwork authorizing CPD officers to work this location has not been approved yet, according to White on Wednesday.

Cleveland Division of Police now launching an investigation after viral video

The department said officers did respond to Lucky's on July 26 for a call regarding a male refusing to leave the property, which was classified as a civil dispute.

White told me his business called CPD twice before officers showed up, which the department confirms to be true.

"Upon arrival, officers spoke with employees at the business, who advised that a physical altercation had occurred. However, one of the individuals involved had left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The remaining parties declined to make a police report, and no additional complaints or information were provided to officers at that time. Based on the information available at the time of the response, officers had no reason to pursue further investigation," Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said.

As of Wednesday, the department is not aware of any police reports being filed in connection with the incident.

Diaz told me, "The video appears to depict concerning actions by the individuals involved. As a result, the Cleveland Division of Police has launched an investigation to gather additional context surrounding the incident and to identify the other individual depicted in the video."

Once the investigation is complete and additional evidence is obtained, the matter will be reviewed by the Prosecutor's Office for a final determination regarding any potential charges.

At this time, Cleveland police have no information confirming whether officers were present at the business when the incident occurred or that any officers were authorized to work at that location.

"However, in the interest of transparency, the Division will review this information and take appropriate steps to confirm whether that information is accurate," Diaz said.

Anyone who may know the identity of the individual depicted in the video is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Second District.