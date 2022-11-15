Watch Now
WATCH: Ohio Department of Health provides update on RSV

Doctors are seeing more children with an illness that can look a lot like the flu or cold. It&#39;s known as RSV. It stands for respiratory syncytial virus.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 09:21:45-05

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health will be providing an update at 11 a.m. on Tuesday on respiratory viruses in children.

Watch a livestream of the event in the video player below:

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Dr. Rustin Morse, Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney and Dr. Claudia Hoyen are expected to speak.

