Water main break in Bedford Heights triggers boil advisory for Twinsburg, Macedonia and Northfield

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio. — A water main break in Bedford Heights is forcing a boil water advisory for customers in parts of Twinsburg, Macedonia and Northfield, according to Cleveland Water.

The break is located on Solon Road near the Interstate 271 overpass. Solon Road is closed from Randolph Road to Eldridge Boulevard.

Police say water gushed 5 to 7 feet into the air before crews slowed it down.

Cleveland Water said the break happened late Thursday night on a 12-inch main. People living in Bedford Heights and Oakwood currently have no water.

For those under the boil advisory, officials say you must flush your taps for 3 minutes, then bring cold water to a rolling boil for at least 3 minutes. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

Cleveland Water says there is no evidence of contamination. The advisory is being issued as a precaution.

Customers in surrounding areas might see discolored or cloudy water. Officials say that water is safe to drink without boiling.

Cleveland Water crews are on the scene working to fix the break. There is no estimated time for a repair.

For more details, go to CWD Water Service Advisory.