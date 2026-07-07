Wayne County Sheriff's K-9 Vick recovering at home

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office K-9 that was injured in a shooting that left Rittman Sgt. Scott Ries dead and four other Medina County Sheriff's Office deputies were injured, is now recovering at home.

RELATED: Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Rittman officer Scott Ries

Vick was shot on July 5 and hospitalized.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, the bullet missed his spine but broke apart on impact and traveled through his chest and abdomen.

Authorities said surgeons "have elected not to do surgery at this time." They said he needs more time to recover, but improved enough that he can do so at his handler's home.

Donations are being accepted to help with Vick's recovery.

Cash, checks or money orders can be addressed to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fund, 201 W. North St., Wooster, OH 44691.

WATCH COVERAGE OF THE SHOOTING:

Team Coverage: Rittman officer death

RELATED: Rittman police officer among 4 dead in Wayne County