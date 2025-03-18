Watch Now
11-year-old from Bedford publishes several books

BEDFORD, Ohio — Publishing three books is a true accomplishment and it’s something a local 11-year-old girl pulled off in a year.

In February 2024, I first introduced you to Pe’tlyn Pruitt.

She was 10 and just published “Lori’s First Day at a New School.”

“It helped a lot of people, like what they were going through because I know a lot of people at my book signing were getting it for their kids that was also going to a new school,” she said.

“I want to make more books that can help children and that’s why I published my second book ‘Lori’s New Baby Sister,’ for kids if they have a new sibling and they like being an only child.”

She also published an activity book with activity sheets and positive messages.

“She’s self-motivated you know, she comes up with her own ideas,” said Pe’tlyn’s Dad, Pete Pruitt. “Any encouragement we do give her is, you know, just try your best, make sure that you’re always doing your best,” he said.

Her mother, Airian Pruitt, said Pe’tlyn’s success has also motivated adults. “People reach out, like how can they be authors,” she said. “I’m still amazed that she has three [published books,] I still haven’t wrapped my head around it actually.”

But it doesn’t stop there for the 11-year-old. She’s launched an animated Lori series on YouTube.

“If you feel like you want to do something, just go ahead and do it because I didn’t see myself launching three books in less than a year at such a young age,” she said. “If you have a dream, you can do it.”

