150,000 and counting: Lorain County’s newest transit service gains momentum

Complaints about how restrictive Lorain County Public Transit is led to the launch of a new transit option nearly two years ago called Via LC, which services the cities of Lorain and Elyria.

Via LC has now completed more than 150,000 rides.

"And that is unprecedented in, really, in public transportation to have something so new so original, take off and be so successful,” said Lorain County Commissioner David Moore, an early supporter of Via LC.

The services operate similarly to rideshare companies, giving people the ability to book a trip, meet the driver and vehicle, sometimes a short walk from where they’re located, and travel to their destination.

The on-demand service operates on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and offers more reach and convenience, taking riders directly to their destinations or closer to them than the county’s fixed bus routes, which only run every two hours.

Via LC costs the same per ride as it would to ride a county bus.

I first told you about the service in March of 2024 ahead of its July launch.

Microtransit service launching in Lorain Co. this summer to address transportation challenges

Since then, News 5’s Lorain County reporter, Catherine Ross, and I have checked in with people in Lorain and Elyria and brought you important updates.

Monday, I spoke again with Moore, who offered insight into the demographics of Via LC’s riders.

"Believe it or not, it's a lot of students. The college is one of our stops. The high schools. A lot of it is hospitals and doctors’ visits, and then it's grocery and then it's employment-- so that seems to be the key usage right there and the ages they vary."

Moore said federal and state grants, along with money from the county’s transportation budget, support Via LC. He said that with the success of Via LC, some fixed bus routes have been reduced.

He sees ridership growing and said there’s been interest from other cities in coming on board.

"We are the second fastest growing county in the state of Ohio. And I see this as part of an economic engine to fill some of the gaps in our labor force. So, I'm really excited about this. It's been bipartisan."

News 5 will let you know of any updates.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.