Akron City Council objects to Highland Tavern liquor license renewal, citing dozens of police calls

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron is taking steps to block the renewal of Highland Tavern's liquor license, citing dozens of police calls connected to the Highland Square bar over the past two years.

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During this week's Akron City Council meeting, the council voted to object to the renewal of the liquor permit.

The objection will be sent to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, which will ultimately decide whether to renew the license after a hearing if the objection is not withdrawn. The Highland Tavern's liquor license is up for renewal in October.

According to the city, Akron Police responded to 40 calls for service connected to Highland Tavern over the past two years.

Records provided to News 5 show officers responded to 31 calls for service over the past year, including 17 involving fights.

Akron Chief of Public Safety Craig Morgan said the city's concerns extend beyond the number of calls.

"We've certainly had issues with not only minors at the bar but minors trying to get into the bar," Morgan said during the council meeting. "In fact, one of the minors caught trying to get into the bar was caught having a handgun with a significant barrel-fed magazine in his possession."

Morgan also alleged the bar has allowed patrons to leave with open containers, which is prohibited.

Highland Tavern owner Jessica Williams pushed back on the city's claims, arguing the violence is happening outside her business and is largely tied to juveniles gathering in Highland Square.

"If the police could enforce a curfew with these kids, you know the problem isn't adults inside businesses," Williams said during the meeting. "The problem is all these teenage kids with guns that don't know what they're doing. They're children."

In a statement to News 5, the bar's attorney also disputed the city's position.

"Our firm's investigator has received credible statements from residents of Highland Square and relevant city officials, suggesting that the problems mostly stem from juveniles wandering in the parking lots in Highland Square and engaging in violence after being denied entry to the bars," the statement said.

The attorney also argued that because Highland Tavern is a well-known business in Highland Square, 911 callers frequently refer to the bar simply as a landmark to help officers locate incidents in nearby public areas.

Ward 1 Councilperson Fran Wilson, whose ward includes Highland Square, said the city felt it had to act.

"I know there's a certain view of what city government should and should not be doing, but at the end of the day there has been too much happening at one location for me and for the city not to take direct, precise action," Wilson said.

The city's objection does not mean Highland Tavern must close.

The objection can still be withdrawn if city officials and the business resolve the concerns. If it is not withdrawn, the Ohio Division of Liquor Control will hold a hearing before deciding whether to renew the liquor license. That hearing would likely take place in late 2026 or early 2027.