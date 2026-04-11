‘It’s going to take all of us’: Akron leaders roll out new measures for Highland Square to keep people safe

AKRON, Ohio — Multiple concrete barriers are now in place to block off a section of parking on West Market Street in front of several bars in Akron’s Highland Square.

“We closed off eight parking spots on the street,” said Councilperson Fran Wilson.

Wilson said people can also expect to see more officers patrolling the area from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to curb illegal open-container activity.

“I am new to council, but I am not new to this neighborhood. I am not new to Akron and the issues that we’re facing,” Wilson said.

Since the shooting death of Timothy Hutchinson last Fall, News 5 has heard from community members and local business owners who wanted to see more police in the area.

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'Something has to change'

RELATED: 'Something has to change': Highland Square businesses demand action on safety

We just recently spoke with Abraham Nabors, a second-generation owner of Mustard Seed Market, who told us protecting his business and customers is his top priority.

Now, Akron leaders are sharing an update on the Highland Square Special Improvement District, or SID.

This would require nearby property owners to pay an assessment to fund additional services, such as enhanced security, beautification and litter pickup, as Mayor Shammas Malik told us about last October.

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Akron's Highland Square to see tighter security measures following shooting

RELATED: Akron's Highland Square to see tighter security measures following shooting

The city said the board is composed of about 15 property owners working on a budget and a Services Plan to identify which services would be funded by an assessment over the next three years.

“We have a couple more months until hopefully our final assessment petition through the business owners is approved,” said Wilson.

Then, legislation will be brought to Akron City Council to approve the assessments.

In the meantime, the parking restrictions will remain in place through the Fall.

There are also plans to install additional signage to remind people about open-container laws and to warn them that the lot is being recorded.

“It’s going to take all of us to get to a positive spot, but I’m really happy to be here,” said Wilson. “We have so much organizing yet to be done to claw our back from years of problems.”