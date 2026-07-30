Akron nonprofit walks away from federal funding to protect refugee services

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron organization that has helped refugees rebuild their lives for decades says it is turning down millions of dollars in federal funding because accepting the money would mean excluding some of the very people it was created to serve.

The International Institute of Akron says it was recently told federal funding would only support certain populations, leaving out many immigrants and refugees the organization has historically helped, including families fleeing war and persecution.

"Most recently we were told that funding would exclude the populations we have historically served, so individuals and families fleeing war and persecution from all over the world, regardless of nationality, country of origin, ethnicity. We do not want to accept funding that will exclude the people who frankly are already here too, because refugee resettlement as we knew it has not moved forward since January of 2025," said Liv Randall, Communications and Development Specialist for International Institute.

In March of 2025, News 5 spoke with the organization about the halting of refugee resettlement programs.

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"The past year and a half we've been pretty strategic about, you know, we lose refugee resettlement so we are going to shift into more social services and we're going to find new avenues of what people need," said Randall.

Today, staff continue helping families with employment services, SNAP and Medicaid assistance, English language classes, and other social services.

The organization’s decision gained attention online after it shared its concerns publicly. Randall says a post was viewed hundreds of thousands of times, and the community responded by donating more than $80,000 in one week.

In the past, about 70% of the organization’s programs were federally funded. Leaders say the loss of that funding will result in about a 15% reduction in staff.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik says the city supports the organization’s decision.

“We have their back. The International Institute is a pillar of this community, and we trust their team and their board to make appropriate decisions for them, and we know how seriously they take these issues,” Malik said.

Ohio Congresswoman Emilia Sykes also voiced support for the organization, sending News 5 this statement:

“The immigrant community in my district is living in fear because of President Trump’s racist immigration policies. Today, we're seeing the consequences. The Trump Administration has rewritten the refugee resettlement system by prioritizing the resettlement of populations that are not refugees while ending refugee resettlement for many of the populations the International Institute of Akron has served for decades. Those refugees are people fleeing documented violence and persecution in some of the world’s most dangerous places. When the Institute refused to abandon its mission, the Administration threatened its funding. That hurts workers, families, and our entire community. I stand with the International Institute of Akron, and I will fight these policies every step of the way.”

To keep going in the future, the International Institute is looking to raise $250,000 to support its work.