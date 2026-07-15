All Aboard! Quaker Station's revival marks first major step in Quaker Square comeback

AKRON, Ohio — The long-awaited redevelopment of one of downtown Akron's most recognizable landmarks is taking another major step forward.

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Developers behind Quaker Square are beginning renovations at Quaker Station after securing millions of dollars in state funding, marking the first visible phase of a broader plan to breathe new life into the historic property.

Quaker Station, located just across the parking lot from Quaker Square, was used by the University of Akron until recently. Developers say the building, known for its large ballrooms and event spaces, will become one of the city's premier venues once renovations are complete.

"This used to be a train station," Quaker Group partner and owner of J-RS Development, Joe Scaccio, said. "The '80s are calling and they want their carpet and wallpaper back. We're going to give it to them because this is going to get changed quite a bit."

The updates will focus on modernizing the venue while preserving its historic character. Renovations include new flooring, updated lighting, fresh paint and the removal of dated carpeting and curtains.

"This carpet is going to go, the curtains, the lighting is going to change to make it more current," Scaccio said.

Developers say they're already booking events for the venue while construction gets underway.

"Currently, we are booking events for the rest of this year into next year, but we are going to be starting some renovation work as well," said Kyle Craven of Craven Construction and Quaker Group.

The largest ballroom is expected to accommodate up to 850 guests, creating space for weddings, corporate events and community gatherings.

"It has serious potential to be something big, something Akron needs," said Carmen Scaccio with J-RS Development and Quaker Group.

The Quaker Station improvements are part of a much larger vision for Quaker Square. Plans for the historic complex include restoring the hotel, adding 75 apartments, creating retail space and building a glass-enclosed restaurant overlooking downtown Akron.

The project recently received a major boost after the state awarded $5 million in Historic Preservation Tax Credits to support the Quaker Square redevelopment. An additional $400,000 will be used to renovate Quaker Station, making it the first piece of the redevelopment expected to reopen.

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Developers say this website is already live for booking future events as work begins on transforming the historic venue.