Artists, it's your time to shine in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — Calling all creatives!

There’s an opportunity to showcase your skills in a unique way.

A local mural will be added to a new park in South Lorain near 30th Street and Vine Avenue. News 5’s Tiffany Tarpley has been following the addition of the park from concept to completion.

Community vision realized as $1.3 million park opens in south Lorain

RELATED: Community vision realized as $1.3 million park opens in south Lorain

The park is just the beginning of an effort to bring more amenities and services to the neighborhood. Those in charge said local artists have an advantage.

Tiffany Tarpley

“The idea that these are artists from the south Lorain community makes a whole lot of sense because this is their park and it’s their community,” said Fire Fish Arts Executive Director Joan Perch. “If the artists are from Lorain, South Lorain, or have a deep connection to Lorain, they’re really better able to tell the lived story of the people there.”

Raise Up, formerly Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority, will make the final decision on the design and artists. Applications are being accepted through May. Painting experience is not a requirement.

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