Barberton community rallies to cover pay-to-participate fees for students

BARBERTON, Ohio — The "Magics Purple Pride" is stretching far beyond Barberton City Schools’ practice field and track-and-field complex after the community stepped up in a big way to keep athletics and the district’s marching band alive.

“Every dollar is helpful because it all goes toward the mission,” said Barberton Community Foundation executive director Josh Gordon.

A major hurdle once stood before Barberton City Schools student-athletes, marching band and color guard members.

But Gordon said they managed to jump over it thanks to the community’s help and Barberton Community Foundation’s creation of the "Barberton Students Opportunity-to-Participate Fund."

“We had people come out of the woodwork and go to the school district and say, 'I’d like to pay for all the family’s fees for high school football, for middle school football, for cheerleading, for marching band and color guard.' One individual stepped up and wrote a check that was going to cover all of that,” said Gordon.

Now, Gordon and head football coach Pyrce Taylor said every student who wants to play sports or take part in the marching band or color guard will be able to participate without worrying about paying for it.

“It means everything — seeing this community stand behind their athletics, seeing this community stand behind these kids, they need it. We are very, very thankful to be here, like we love our kids,” said Taylor.

Student Sydney Brooks said she feels the love.

“I’m really grateful that all these businesses could donate and give money to people that weren’t able to play this year or maybe the years to follow,” said Brooks.

Back in July, News 5 told you about the pay-to-participate policy at Barberton City Schools after our previous reporting on the district’s financial challenges.

This is how Barberton City Schools hopes to keep sports, marching band alive

RELATED: After millions in budget cuts, Barberton schools ask families to help keep sports and marching band alive

As the district remains under fiscal oversight and works with a state auditor, Addie Samples said she’s grateful for her community.

“I really think that’s awesome, like that’s so cool because it’s just crazy that people are able to willingly give that to a school,” said Samples.

Gordon hopes ongoing donations to the fund will be able to help students in the future.

To donate, click here.

You also can call or write a check to the foundation.