After millions in budget cuts, Barberton schools ask families to help keep sports and marching band alive

BARBERTON, Ohio — Barberton City Schools is implementing a new pay-to-participate policy for student athletics and marching band as the district continues working to close a multi-million-dollar budget deficit under state fiscal oversight.

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The district announced the change in a letter to families, saying it has already reduced operating expenses by approximately $7 million but must make additional structural changes to balance its budget.

Superintendent Jason Ondrus said the district is taking the step to preserve extracurricular opportunities that could otherwise be eliminated.

In a new letter to families, the superintendent explained the changes: "to protect our athletic teams and the marching band from outright elimination, the district is immediately implementing a pay-to-participate policy for the 2026–2027 school year," Ondrus wrote. "We understand that adding any financial obligation to our families is an unwelcome burden. This policy was not entered into lightly."

Beginning this fall, the following fees will apply:

High school athletics (Grades 9–12): $100 per sport.

Middle school athletics (Grades 7–8): $50 per sport.

Marching band and color guard (Grades 9–12): $100.

The district has also established annual caps:



High school students: $200 per school year.

Middle school students: $100 per school year.

Families: $500 per school year.

Fall activity fees must be paid by Sept. 1. Winter and spring fees are due before each participant's first contest or performance.

The announcement comes months after Barberton school leaders warned that pay-to-play sports could become necessary as the district's financial outlook worsened.

Earlier this year, Ondrus told News 5 that the district had already eliminated 87 jobs in an effort to reduce spending. At the time, he said the district's finances were heavily impacted by state funding and that additional cuts remained possible.

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"We're a district that's reliant about 60% of our budget is reliant on the State of Ohio, and then 40% is reliant on our local tax revenue. So, you can imagine, any reductions from the State of Ohio will drastically impact our district, and that's what we're facing right now," said Ondrus.

The district remains under fiscal oversight by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and is also working through recommendations from a performance audit conducted by the Ohio Auditor of State's Office.

"When you get into extracurriculars and athletics, those are items that are not required, so we are fastly approaching that line during fiscal emergency where the state is going to look at what is required and what is not," Ondrus said.

In his letter to families, Ondrus did explain the district implemented pay-to-participate fees in 2012, $125 per sport or activity at that time. This time, the district took into consideration the financial challenges many are facing and lowered fees.