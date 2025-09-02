Body cam video released in deputy chase and deadly crash that killed innocent mother of 2

Viewer discretion: the body camera footage in the video above is tough to watch.

Cuyahoga County released body camera video Tuesday of the deputy chase one week ago that ended in a crash that killed an innocent mother of two.

It begins at St. Clair Avenue and E. 13th Street when deputies from the sheriff's Downtown Safety Patrol chase a suspected drunk driver.

Sharday Elder, who had nothing to do with the chase, was killed.

In the video, there are two deputies in the cruiser. One is on the radio.

The chase lasts less than three minutes before their cruiser sideswipes the wreckage at Superior and Addison.

This is Deputy Chris Monda’s body camera video from the early morning hours of Aug. 24.

The deputy was in the passenger seat.

Records show Deputy Kasey Loudermilk, who is behind the wheel, believed the driver was impaired, with no headlights and was trying to get away.

This was the second deadly chase in five months for Loudermilk.

You hear a deputy ask permission to keep chasing. A minute later, permission is asked to do a PIT maneuver, which is a tactic by police to bump cars to cause a spinout to stop a chase. Deputies must get approval from their supervisor, as you hear in the video.

Another minute passes before a violent crash.

A different vantage point, from a Cleveland Real Time Crime camera, shows Elder pulling up to a red light seconds before the car plows into her driver’s side.

Monda gets out and heads first toward the suspect car, then circles back to check on the other car, where Elder is in the driver's seat.

It appears he didn’t know right away there was someone in the driver’s seat. You see the passenger get out. But Elder was trapped.

Monda stays with Elder right up until she is taken away by an ambulance.

“Can you move your hands for me? Move your hands for me, there you go, I see you move,” Monda said.

Elder’s sisters told News 5 Investigators they’ve seen the body camera video and think it’s terrible from the chase to the response after the crash.

Both deputies were put on paid administrative leave.

The suspect was indicted on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Elder’s funeral will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Everlasting Baptist Church at 579 Eddy Road.