Brooklyn Heights father missing for nearly a year found dead in ravine

CLEVELAND — The mystery of where Calvin 'Bub' Jones has come to a heartbreaking close this week as his body was found.

According to a Brooklyn Heights police report, Jones delivered a pizza to his brother at 10 p.m. on Aug. 21.

An hour and a half later, he was spotted in the Georgio’s Oven Fresh Pizza parking lot on Harvard Avenue.

His 16-year-old son, Damian, then spoke to him on the phone minutes later about how to put his younger brother to bed.

Jones' mom, Donna Ayers, told me their family hasn't heard from him since then.

The last 344 days have been brutal for Jones' family as they've continued searching areas around Cleveland he either frequented or where someone may have seen him.

“Somebody called me. It was last week that they had called and said they had his body in an abandoned house on Fleet and then they moved his body from the abandoned house to the dumps over on 78th and Harvard,” Ayers told me in March.

Jones' sister, Crystal, told me that despite their search efforts, there was no sign of her brother.

An out-of-state dive team by the name of Chaos Divers also stepped in to help.

Chaos Divers waded through Northeast Ohio waters, seeing if they could locate Jones or his vehicle.

Chaos Divers Manager Lindsay Bussick and the dive team's owner, Jacob Grubbs, drove in from Illinois in June to look. The pair had also searched for Jones in October 2024.

We rode with Chaos Divers as they searched the Rocky River on June 29.

I asked Bussick, "We've got tons of missing people in Northeast Ohio and across the U.S. really. I mean, you guys know that. This is your job. Why look for Calvin?"

"We go where we feel we can help," Bussick responded. "If there is a person missing with their vehicle, then that's kind of our expertise. We want to help every single family. We really do. There's just something about Calvin's story, you know, knowing he was a single dad of three kids, he was getting ready to celebrate his daughter's 18th birthday and the graduation and going off to college, and he was doing everything he could and doing everything right and then all of a sudden he's just gone."

But alas, Jones wasn't found then either.

The family ached for answers and remained optimistic that Jones would be found alive.

On Tuesday, though, officials found a body in a ravine in the vicinity of East 91st Street and Cannon Avenue.

The ravine is steep and near train tracks.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirms the body is that of Jones.

I stopped by Crystal and Ayers' home on Thursday to check on them. They're still processing the news and are overwhelmed by emotion, but they were surrounded by loved ones who offered good memories of Jones and a shoulder to lean on.

Crystal told me law enforcement officers notified them of their discovery Thursday afternoon.

Jones was identified through dental records, according to Crystal.

Both Crystal and Ayers plan to look at Jones' remains on Friday, telling me they've been told there's no chance of an open casket.

Jones' family is now planning a celebration of life as well as a vigil.

As soon as they've said their final goodbyes and put Jones to rest, Ayers said the fight for justice will officially begin.

"I'm going to find out what happened to my kid," Ayers said in October. She still stands firm in that statement.

Cleveland Police are investigating. I've requested more information, and once we hear back, we'll update this story.