City of Cleveland fixes hole along Steve Harvey Way

CLEVELAND — On a hot July day, crews with the City of Cleveland got to work filling a long-standing hole along Steve Harvey Way.

Looking on was neighbor Brandy Blackmon, who first alerted News 5 of the hole.

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"I feel good," she said as she watched crews make the repairs.

Blackmon reached out to News 5 in May after a contractor left the hole uncovered for months following the completion of a construction project. Blackmon's son had fallen in the hole, and she was fed up.

"I'm even more concerned because it's even more dangerous because [the contractor] left it open," she said in May. "It could become another sinkhole. Another kid could fall through it, and that's what I'm trying to stop."

In May, News 5's Caitlin Hunt reached out to the city, and city officials told her that contractor Clear Path Solutions was responsible for leaving the hole uncovered for months. According to the city, the contractor was given a Memorial Day deadline to make repairs.

When that deadline was not met, the city stepped in. In an email to Hunt, Shelton Coleman, the assistant commissioner for the city's division of streets, said repairs were made because the hole was a public safety issue.

There is still the issue of the contractor. In another email, the city said it will make every attempt to hold Clear Path Solutions "financially responsible for its involvement."

News 5 has reached out to Clear Path Solutions by phone and email and has not received a response.

Despite the placement of a fresh sidewalk where the hole once was, Blackmon said she would still like to speak with Clear Path Solutions.

"I'm going to chase him," she said. "You can run, but you can't hide. You knew about the problem. You heard about it, and you ignored it."