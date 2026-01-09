Cleveland child advocacy center seeks $3 million to double capacity for abuse victims

CLEVELAND — Child abuse scenarios that seem like they would only happen in movies are playing out in Northeast Ohio. A local organization that helps young victims heal is preparing for a major expansion that could serve even more children.

Canopy Child Advocacy Center provides a safe space where victims of physical and sexual abuse or human trafficking can share their stories just once. Advocates say the approach prevents children from being continuously traumatized by having to repeat their experiences to multiple agencies.

"The thing that really draws anyone to the work is being able to help people, being able to help kids, being able to see their smile when they leave vs. how they come in," said Wendy Hunter, firector of Family Services at Canopy.

When children arrive at the center, the goal is to create an environment where they feel safe and welcome, according to Executive Director Jennifer Johnson. "They can tell {the story] naturally to the best of their ability and not have to be questioned over and over again by all these different individuals," she said.

Representatives from other agencies watch the interviews from a separate room, coordinate their responses, and allow the child to tell their story only once.

Canopy has operated from Cleveland's Midtown neighborhood for seven years. The center opened its doors in November 2018. In 2019, 726 new clients were served. In 2025, 1,538 children were served; 1,092 were new cases.

The organization has outgrown its current space and needs to expand to continue its mission.

"We need to be in a different space where we can have additional interview rooms, additional medical suites and additional funding and capacity to be able to serve additional kids," Johnson said.

Business Director Dawn Yorko says the center has identified a potential new location in the same neighborhood, but the organization needs to raise $3 million to purchase and renovate the building. The goal is to move into the expanded facility by the end of 2026.

The new space would be at least double the size of the current location, providing families with individual rooms and staff with proper office space.

"Seeing the kids come in stressed and nervous and leaving bouncing down the hall with a smile on their face, wanting to come back the next day makes it totally worth it," Yorko said.

According to Johnson, in Cuyahoga County, more than 20,000 calls come into the Child Abuse Hotline each year. Between 12,000 and 14,000 of those calls result in investigations. Johnson says the center operates as an independent nonprofit, allowing it to maintain neutrality while keeping children and families at the center of the mission.

Hunter, a licensed clinical counselor with 20 years of experience, says their approach is trauma-informed.

"Trauma informed means understanding that everyone has went through something, it's a non-judgmental concept," Hunter said.

The organization works not only to keep children safe but also to prevent future abuse by connecting families with resources like daycare vouchers when needed.