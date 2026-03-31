Cleveland parents turn teenage son's murder into plan of action to help the community, especially youth

CLEVELAND — Aiesha Gardner lost her 17-year-old son to gun violence in October, and now, to honor his legacy, she is creating a nonprofit that supports the community, especially youth.

Parents still waiting for justice 5 months after 17-year-old’s killing

RELATED: Parents still waiting for justice 5 months after their 17-year-old son was shot to death

According to Cleveland Police, at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, the department received a call for a male shot in the 13100 block of Gilmore Avenue.

Officers responded and confirmed that Gardner's son, Josiah, had been shot in the chest. He was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Initial information revealed the victim was in the area when an unknown suspect opened fire in the direction of Josiah. The suspect fled the scene, per CPD.

The case is still active, but the status of it could not be shared with News 5 in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"The family of the victim has been updated with the details that we are able [to] release up to this point," a CPD spokesperson told me.

Gardner said it's been almost six months since her son's life was taken, and yet hardly any details that give her hope that his killer will be found have been provided to her family.

"Just own up to what you did. Things happen. Make it right," Gardner said. "It's not a day that doesn't go by that we aren't wondering, thinking, shedding tears. We haven't slept since, you know, just a really good night's rest."

She remembers her son as a goofy, smart kid who had so much potential ahead of him.

"He had his college credits before mid-high school, just sort of waiting on a graduation day. Always worked since he was 14. We raised a very good, respectable young man," Gardner said. "The emotions. You're angry, you're sad, you sometimes fault yourself, you go through so, so much. My baby is gone. We're making the best out of it. Our purpose has changed."

The Gardner family has always been one that helps those in need where they can.

Because of Josiah's death, Gardner told me they're ramping up the support they're able to provide to the community in honor of him.

We were just a part of our Easter Bunny Hop with the fleet community, which turned out to be very amazing. We provided thousands of pieces of candy to all the children, and we also passed out fliers for anyone who had any information in regards to Josiah's case," Gardner said.

On April 4, too, Gardner and her husband plan to serve chili, cornbread and provide hygiene baskets to the homeless as part of JoJo's World Foundation's first annual Resurrection Homeless Giveaway.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Frontline Services parking lot at 1744 Payne Ave. in Cleveland.

"Josiah was a part of a lot of the community things that we have with our church, and he loves it. And then, too, I think a lot of our communities need it. There are a lot of things that needs to come back, and it starts with our little ones. They need more to do," Gardner said.

JoJo's World Foundation is looking to host toy drives, clothing giveaways, and maybe one day build a youth center.

To make all of those goals come true, though, Gardner said she needs the community's financial support.

A GoFundMe has been created with an initial monetary goal of $2,200. It has so far raised $697 as of Monday night. If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

A portion of the funds would also go towards any legal costs that come with Josiah's case.

"What do you think he (Josiah) would say if he saw the level of support that you guys are pouring back into the community?" I asked Gardner.

Gardner said, "'They love me, Maw.' That's exactly him, you know, he was a jokester. 'Look at everybody, they love me.' He really was that kid," Gardner said.

As always, if you know something, say something.

You can reach the Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234. For the homicide unit, call 216-623-5464.

Kaylee Olivas is a Cuyahoga County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X or email her at Kaylee.Olivas@WEWS.com.