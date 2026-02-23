Cleveland planning commission OKs Cosm, domed theater with virtual courtside views

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a new view in Downtown Cleveland’s Gateway District.

On Friday, the Cleveland City Planning Commission approved final building designs for Cosm, an unusual entertainment venue. Part planetarium-style theater, part sports bar, the building is set to rise at East Fourth Street and Huron Road, across from Rocket Arena.

Cosm is the first piece of Detroit-based developer Bedrock’s plans for remaking an empty block just north of the arena. The real estate arm of Cleveland Cavaliers’ owner Dan Gilbert’s Rock family of companies, Bedrock bought the property in early 2023 and started site preparations and foundation work last year.

Ian Wrenn/News 5 Bedrock started excavation and site preparations for Cosm last year. Now the property is ready for vertical construction.

“This is gonna be the largest dome that Cosm has ever done,” said Brooke Smith, a senior project manager with the Rossetti design firm, during Friday’s planning commission presentation. “It’s larger than the ones in (Los Angeles) and Dallas and the one that we did in Detroit, which is currently under construction.”

The Los Angeles and Dallas-area venues opened in 2024. In addition to streaming live sports events through partnerships with leagues and major broadcasters, the theaters show films, theater and art. The existing buildings can hold 1,700 to 2,600 people, between their domed theaters, expansive sports bars and outdoor seating.

Ticket prices depend on the event and the seat. Online listings show that general admission starts around $11. For big games, the best seats can cost hundreds of dollars. Some events include food and drinks.

Cleveland will be Cosm’s fifth location, announced last summer.

Gilbert is an investor in the business, which launched in 2020. Nic Barlage, the CEO of Rock Entertainment Group and Bedrock’s public face in Cleveland, sits on the company’s board.

During a recent appearance at the City Club of Cleveland, Barlage said he expects Cosm to bring 750,000 people Downtown each year.

He said Gilbert's family of companies has plans for “a couple” of other venues that will be announced soon.

Rock Entertainment Group is the umbrella organization for the Cavs, the Cleveland Monsters hockey team and the city's future WNBA team. The organization runs Rocket Arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year, from NBA games to concerts.

“For us, yes, it’s about sports, entertainment, creating experiences,” Barlage told the City Club audience last month. “But when you start to use that as the catalyst, or the front door, and then you start to bring residents in, you get a safer downtown. You get an always-on downtown. You get people walking around the restaurants. You get people walking around to Playhouse Square. You get people walking down to the Rock Hall, the waterfront.”

Rossetti A rendering shows the Huron Road facade of Cosm, a three-story venue built around a domed theater.

Cosm Cleveland is scheduled to open in mid-2027. Documents presented to the planning commission show construction is likely to start this month and take 15 months.

Final renderings show a three-story building wrapped in corrugated and flat metal, fiber cement panels and anodized bronze. The dome will be the centerpiece of the space. There will be several bars and a patio.

The planning commission unanimously approved the architecture.

But members and city staffers want to take a closer look at the landscaping, signs and possible artwork.

“I think we like it. I think it’s working,” commission member Anthony Whitfield said.

City Councilman Charles Slife, who sits on the commission, said the architecture is different for downtown and feels futuristic.

“We don’t have a lot of stuff like this,” he said.

Bedrock’s plans show temporary parking lots north and east of Cosm. The company owns roughly three acres in the Gateway District.

Barlage has discussed redevelopment possibilities ranging from hotels and offices to for-sale homes and nontraditional retail.

