Cleveland State University ends discounted transit pass, leaving students to find new options

CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University students started the fall semester without access to the U-Pass, a discounted transit pass that had given them access to all Greater Cleveland RTA transportation since 2007.

Before the start of the 2025-2026 school year, CSU emailed students to announce it was discontinuing the U-Pass at the end of the summer semester. CSU President Laura Bloomberg said in an email that the charge had to end because of House Bill 96, which prohibits special purpose fees and service charges from being charged to all students equally.

Since 2007, all students registered for one or more credit hours had been charged the U-Pass fee and granted access to all Greater Cleveland RTA transportation.

Weeks after the initial announcement, Cleveland State brought back the U-Pass — but with a change. Students had to opt in each semester.

Cleveland State University finalizing new discounted RTA pass plan

RELATED: Cleveland State University finalizing new discounted RTA pass plan

Students expected the opt-in option to return this semester. Instead, days before the start of the school year, they received an email announcing the program was gone.

Madeline Pierce, a student at Cleveland State University, said the email came as a shock.

"I had moved to Cleveland during the last school year, and I was really excited that I was going to be able to use that to get to and from class, and, sure enough, went to try to find it and it wasn't available," she said.

Pierce said she and other students are making plans to drive or bike to class and other parts of downtown Cleveland.

Students are also citing cost concerns. With the U-Pass, students were charged around $57 per semester. A standard monthly pass with Greater Cleveland RTA costs $95.

Cael Shaw, a law student at Cleveland State University, said the price difference hurts students.

"I think that it's basically creating a commuter tax for on students at CSU, and CSU is a commuter school," Shaw said. "We're all being squeezed right now, and this is a letting this lapse and putting a band-aid on it."

A CSU spokesperson confirmed the U-Pass program expired at the end of the 2026 spring semester. They sent the following statement:

"The agreement for the U-Pass program expired at the end of spring semester 2026. Cleveland State University has put in place a plan to support its students who use public transit without creating an ongoing expense for those students who do not. Cleveland State University is ready to assist students with their public transit needs. The University offers funding for eligible students who need financial assistance to help them remain in school, which includes funds for public transportation. We encourage students to contact their Academic Coach to learn more about their options, including community resources that are available to students. CSU values public transportation as an opportunity for everyone, and we will continue to educate our students on the options that are available so they can use their financial resources wisely."

According to the spokesperson, a limited number of five-ride RTA passes are available to students at no cost.

Pierce and Shaw are involved with two student organizations — CSU's American Planning Association Chapter and the Cleveland State College of Democrats. Both organizations are planning to work together this semester to find solutions to the transportation gap.