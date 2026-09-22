Construction begins on 5 roundabouts along U.S. Route 6 connecting Sandusky and Huron in Erie County

SANDUSKY, Ohio. — Construction is underway on a long-planned project to build five roundabouts along U.S. Route 6 in Erie County, connecting Sandusky and Huron.

The Ohio Department of Transportation closed two ramps Monday for crews to begin building the legs for one of the five roundabouts. The closures affect the Rye Beach Road entrance ramp to State Route 2 West and the State Route 2 East exit ramp to Rye Beach Road. Drivers are being detoured to State Route 2 and State Route 13 for access to Rye Beach Road.

As part of the U.S. Route 6 Connectivity Project, ODOT will build five of six total roundabouts along U.S. Route 6 — the same route that guides drivers to Cedar Point. Roundabouts are planned at the following locations:

Perkins Avenue

Camp Road

Rye Beach Road

The U.S. Route 6 eastbound exit ramp to Rye Beach Road

The U.S. Route 6 westbound exit ramp to Rye Beach Road



The sixth roundabout on the route to Cedar Point was built by the City of Sandusky. That roundabout, located at the intersection of Cleveland Road and Cedar Point Drive, opened in May of this year.

ODOT District Three spokesperson Kaitlyn Thompson said the roundabouts are designed to address both congestion and safety concerns along the heavily traveled corridor.

"Anything with roundabouts, it's always safety-related, and especially in Erie County, it is heavily traveled. We got boat traffic. We have campers. We have just Cedar Point traffic in general, and just local motorists enjoying their local coffee shops," she said. "But as we've seen with roundabouts, they're more efficient; they keep traffic moving. There is not that stop and go traffic. It reduces those conflict points at traditional intersections or signalized intersections."

Thompson said drivers should expect few major disruptions for the remainder of this construction season, with flaggers on hand to direct traffic and alert drivers to any changes in traffic flow. She said the bulk of the project's closures will take place in 2027.

ODOT said the project is expected to be completed in June 2029.