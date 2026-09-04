Dog rescued by OSHP finds permanent home with trooper’s friend

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The puppy that made quick friends with an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who rescued it from a rest area in Medina County now has a new place to sleep, play and live — and a new owner.

The dog, named Miles, was found Aug. 23 in a parking lot off I-71. He caught the attention of Trooper John Kronander, who was doing his routine check of the area.

The energetic pit bull had been abandoned, left in a crate with no food or water in sight.

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Body camera video from Kronander captured the trooper and dog playing as he gained enough trust to get Miles into his patrol car.

“We’ll get you out of here, OK? Someone left you. It’s OK. How long you been here? You pawing me? Oh my gosh. Are you pawing me?” Kronander is heard saying to the dog.

The dog was taken back to the Medina Post and then to the Medina County SPCA.

Kronander has received praise from strangers and colleagues for his compassion.

“He enjoyed his time with it. He said if he wasn’t a father of two young kids, he probably would have taken it home,” said Sgt. Jeremy Kindler with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

News 5 Anchor Damon Maloney reached out to the Medina County SPCA. The organization told him that Miles has been adopted by one of Kronander’s friends, who is also in law enforcement.

The Medina County SPCA said there’s talk of Kronander, Miles and his new owner meeting up for a photo op.

Look for News 5 for another update when that happens.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.