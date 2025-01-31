'Don't really know what's next': CLE Heights apartment complex fire cripples surrounding businesses

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Although the inferno has been put out at the Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook development, surrounding businesses are still feeling a burn.

A fire broke out at a new apartment building under construction in Cleveland Heights Friday night, according to the Cleveland Heights Fire Department.

The University Heights Fire Department, which had been on the scene to assist since the start, said firefighters were working to contain the fire for more than 14 hours. As of 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, the fire had been contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of Thursday, according to the City of Cleveland Heights Mayor’s Office.

“It has been really surreal,” CLE Urban Winery Owner Destiny Burns said. “I just watched the fire eat the entire building bit by bit, by bit, by bit. It was endless fuel— basically being three quarters done and wood framed and all of that. It was horrific.”

Burns said those operating the Cedar-Lee District fought for the $60 million apartment complex, which was set to house 200 units.

“We have sacrificed these last 18 months with the construction. The ongoing construction has been impactful on all of us. The construction has hurt business and kept people away and impacted parking,” Burns added. “Never in my wildest dreams could I ever have imagined that this would happen. I did not have this on my challenge bingo card for this year.”

While the Cedar-Lee Garage did not take a direct impact from the fire, the City of Cleveland Heights has closed it off for the time being, as well as Cedar Road.

There is available parking outside of the garage, but Burns said there is not enough circulation of the information.

“I'm asking the city. I'm working with the city. 'Can we update some signage? Can we get some more information out to people? That's going to really help,” Burns stated.

Cleveland Heights brings in State Fire Marshal, ATF, to determine cause of devastating apartment building fire

Both Cozumel and Heights Arts are feeling the same impact of seeing fewer customers due to the domino effect of the fire.

Cozumel server and part-time manager Alex Briceno said the restaurant has experienced an influx of customers asking where to park or how to pick up their orders.

“We really didn't have an answer for them, which was really the toughest part,” Briceno added.

Heights Arts Executive Director Rachel Bernstein said she’s concerned about the future of the Cedar-Lee District but remains hopeful.

“We survived COVID, and we'll survive this,” she said.

As an incentive to get more customers to come out Thursday night, Heights Arts had a “fire sale” on tickets to Cleveland Cocktail Choir. The event was sold out.

“We do this four times a year where we transform our gallery space into a cocktail lounge and serve curated cocktails and just enjoy the music,” Bernstein shared.

Bernstein expressed the importance of going to brick-and-mortar stores, especially in times like these. She said it’s a way to give back to the community while also getting the opportunity to experience life.

Burns expressed the same sentiment.

“We are becoming really disconnected as a society and that is resulting in all kinds of ancillary effects across our nation and our nation needs places like this,” Burns explained. “If you don't go out and support those places, they will disappear one by one. They're closing all over Cleveland right now and it breaks my heart. If we lose our third spaces, we are really in danger of losing our connection to each other.”

Structural engineers are still assessing the apartment complex.

When the road and the parking garage will reopen is unknown, but the City of Cleveland Heights says it's working as quickly as possible to do so.

CLE Heights fire shares appreciation for support during massive fire

