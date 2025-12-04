Dreams Academy opened this school year, now among 23 contenders for $1 million education prize

AKRON — Dreams Academy, a new private school in Akron that opened in August, is one of 23 contenders for the Yass Prize, which will award its $1 million prize Thursday in Washington, D.C.

I first told you about the K-2 school for boys in July. Its founder, Brandon Scarborough, spent years working with youth through his nonprofit before expanding his mission to build a school where core academics are covered with an emphasis on social and emotional well-being.

'We get to create their mindset': Dreams Academy offering families another school option in Akron

Scarborough said he learned about the Yass Prize, powered by the Center for Education Reform in partnership with Forbes, from a friend. The initiative celebrates and rewards innovative educators.

Thousands of schools—public, private, charter, and alternative models—applied for the $1 million prize, and judges evaluated them on several factors, including their impact on underserved communities, academic programs, and innovation and flexibility in meeting students’ needs.

Scarborough advanced to the final round and recently went to Miami to make a three-minute pitch explaining why his school deserves to win and how it could expand its impact.

“The first thing I said if we were to win this prize—it would just allow us to breathe. It's been nonstop since before we opened. You know fundraising is not fun and money is always a challenge. Paperwork is a challenge,” Scarborough said. “But, also if we're breathing we're growing. So, this would allow us to stabilize where we are here in Akron but then also duplicate the model.”

Scarborough said even just a few months into the year, there’s been tremendous growth in young boys.

"Our parents are happy with what they're seeing out of their kids,” Scarborough said. “They're acting better at home. We have students who were on medicine when they came to us who either are not on it at all or are at least at lesser doses because we're able to speak to the mental and emotional states of some of our young men. So, we're making great strides. My goal is to duplicate the model because there are young men everywhere that need what we're doing.”

Scarborough said his team deserves the credit.

“One of my prayers has always been, in everything that I do, is to send the right people,” Scarborough said. “My staff is just absolutely phenomenal. They’re really the ones that deserve the credit for making it work.”

No matter what happens, Scarborough said it’s been a blessing to share Dreams Academy’s story.

“I think I got everybody I know praying for me right now,” Scarborough said. “I've built something that I'm watching impact families in my community, so I would love to bring it home."

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.