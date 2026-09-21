East Canton speed cameras are costing businesses customers

EAST CANTON, Ohio. — East Canton's speed cameras have issued 16,000 citations since July 8, and local businesses say the fallout is hitting their bottom lines.

Public records show the two sets of cameras, installed along Nassau and Wood streets in May, issued more than 5,000 speeding tickets in just 10 days in July. At $175 per fine, that amounts to an estimated $875,000 for the village.

Restaurant Grandma Tammy's, located in front of one of the cameras, said it has lost half of its regular customers since the cameras went up.

"They love us," Co-owner David Hunter said. "They love coming here, but they will not come back."

Hunter and his wife, Tammy, opened the restaurant three years ago with a simple goal.

"We wanted to create a place where people could feel at home," David Hunter said. "Just as if you were going to grandma's house."

Over time, the couple built a loyal following, with walls lined with customer mementos and personal gifts. Now, many of those regulars have stopped coming in.

The backlash extends beyond one restaurant. A public Facebook group called "Boycott East Canton," with more than 300 members, is encouraging people to avoid all businesses in the village.

Nate Sheen, founder and president of Astoria, an IT company based in nearby Alliance, now requires employees to avoid the area.

"Unless you have a good reason or to see a client in East Canton," he said. "We are not going to drive down there or that corridor until we get a better understanding of how to manage this."

The cameras photograph license plates, and Sheen said that makes it difficult to determine which employee was driving a company vehicle at the time of a citation.

"I don't believe the community at large wants to speed, so I think there are other directions," he said. "They need to look at and study this and see how they can make this safe."

East Canton Mayor David Spencer sent the following statement in an email to News 5:

"The Village of East Canton understands that residents, visitors, and business owners may have differing opinions regarding the speed camera program. The purpose of the program is to promote traffic safety and encourage compliance with posted speed limits in areas where public safety is a concern.

We value our local businesses and appreciate the important role they play in our community. While we are aware that some individuals have expressed concerns regarding the speed cameras, the Village remains focused on its responsibility to promote public safety and enforce applicable traffic regulations.

We respect the public's right to express their views and make personal decisions regarding where they travel and shop. At this time, the Village's focus is on operating the program in accordance with applicable laws and ordinances while continuing to serve the interests of the community."

Co-owner Tammy Hunter said she wants more transparency from village officials.

"Transparency on their side would be good," she said. "Tell us where that money is going. Where is that money being allotted? Is it going to help out the city?"

As they wait for answers, the Hunters are calling on the broader community for support.

"We need the community to band together," David Hunter said. "People need to band together and say this is not the way to handle this situation."

News 5 Transportation Reporter Caitlin Hunt is continuing to submit public records requests to the village and Canton Municipal Court to answer viewer's questions.

If you have a question, send her an email at Caitlin.Hunt@wews.com.