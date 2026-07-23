East Cleveland City School District plans to build upon academic momentum through persistence

EAST CLEVELAND — Leaders with East Cleveland City Schools say they have momentum, and with classes starting in less than a month, they have a plan to build upon that success.

News 5 visited their enrollment and resource fair Wednesday afternoon.

There were health and wellness screenings, insight on banking and finances, and information about renters’ rights, plus free food, live music, games and raffles.

Dr. Henry Pettiegrew II, superintendent of East Cleveland City Schools, said he and his team want students and their entire families to be supported.

As I told you back in January, the district was released from state oversight thanks to major improvements in academic achievement.

East Cleveland City Schools celebrate 'We are EC Day' marking end of state oversight

Pettiegrew said persistence is one of their guiding principles.

“We’re going to make sure that students are going to enjoy this journey from preschool all the way through graduation,” Pettiegrew said. “So, we’re looking at engagement, we’re looking at attendance, and we’re looking at their persistence in classrooms."

The district said it has a lot coming up this school year, from computer training classes for parents to Friday night line dancing events that help build new skills and bring families and educators closer together.

The district’s Chambers Empowerment Center spearheads a variety of events and special programming throughout the year while building relationships with students, families and the broader community.

“The educational system cannot be a stand-alone organization,” said Faith Dickens, with the Chambers Empowerment Center, “We need our community. We definitely need our families, and this is what we do here at Chambers Community Empowerment Center. We want them to know that they are very vital in what we’re doing here in East Cleveland.”

The first day of classes for students in East Cleveland City Schools is Aug. 20.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.