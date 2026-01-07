East Cleveland City Schools celebrate 'We are EC Day' marking end of state oversight

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Classes across East Cleveland City Schools were briefly interrupted on Wednesday for a celebration.

After nearly seven years of oversight from the state’s Academic Distress Commission, the district has officially been released and is once again fully in control of its operations.

"This isn’t a Cinderella story. This is a story of a community that decided that excellence is now the standard,” said East Cleveland City Schools Superintendent and CEO Dr. Henry Pettiegrew.

He said turnarounds don't come easily.

"We scratch. We claw. We grind (and) we hustle to get what we need,” Pettiegrew said. “And this community deserves this recognition today. Our teachers have gotten stronger. Students are performing better. It’s really amazing where we are today."

The state placed him in the district in 2019 with a clear mission— to improve a failing district and boost academics so all students can succeed.

In September, around the time state report cards were released, he told me the district was using data to drive decisions, providing better support to teachers and communicating more with families.

“We're knocking on doors. We're having those real conversations, and if parents or students need particular things, supports or items, we're right there to help,” Pettiegrew explained then.

He said teachers, students, and families rose to the occasion, applying focus and dedication.

Students earned a four-star rating in the progress category and an overall three-star rating on the most recent state report card. For the first time in more than a decade, the district is meeting state standards.

The district also met 16 of the 20 academic benchmarks set by the state, leading to its release from oversight. On Wednesday, a video played across the district in every classroom for what it called "We Are EC Day: Three Stars and Rising."

In the video, Pettiegrew thanked everyone for the progress made. Congratulations also poured in from community members, business leaders, and celebrities, including Cleveland Browns player Shelby Harris.

Each student received a special school hoodie representing the mantra “Three Stars and Rising." Staff members got a similar jersey.

"Throughout history, we commemorate when wonderful things happen and East Cleveland is no different,” Pettiegrew said.

He added that the district can’t and won’t let up on its path to continued success.

Pettiegrew said the district will be focusing hard on improving literacy outcomes and graduation rates, among other priorities. He said the goal is to match, if not exceed, the results from the last state report card on the next one.

Here’s a link to the full video the district released.

