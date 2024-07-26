Fairview Park police say unruly behavior won't be tolerated at this year's Summerfest

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — It’s time for yet another summer festival in Northeast Ohio, as the doors to this year’s Fairview Park’s Summerfest are now open.

But what is being done to keep people safe amid multiple instances of disturbances at festivals like this one?

“We’re not going to have a whole lot of tolerance for trouble,” said Fairview Park Police Chief Paul Shepard.

A long-standing tradition in Fairview Park guarantees an unforgettable weekend of fun, food and festivities.

That’s why Shepard said his department will work around the clock to make sure this promise isn’t broken for people like Pat McAndrew.

“To have to worry about such a nice event being disrupted, I think it’s a real shame,” said McAndrew.

As Fairview Park’s Summerfest enters its 34th year, Shephard urges troublemakers to think twice following several instances News 5 has covered where unruly behavior has occurred at summer festivals like the one Ss. Robert and William Catholic Parish was held last weekend.

Bodycam video from Euclid Police Department showed officers using pepper balls to break up crowds in the street on Friday, so the church changed the rules on Saturday, requiring kids to come with an adult and wear a wristband.

Bodycam footage: Euclid police deal with rowdy crowds at church festival

RELATED: Police bodycam footage shows what Euclid officers had to deal with breaking up rowdy crowds at church festival

But the problems continued and some juveniles remained defiant.

Meantime, three different summer festivals experienced similar issues from juveniles.

One such instance was at the St. Gabriel Parish Festival in Concord Township, where the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested four minors and found one with a firearm.

RELATED: 4 juveniles arrested at St. Gabriel Parish Festival; event shut down Saturday for safety concerns

Then, that same weekend, Macedonia’s Summerfest celebration had an unfortunate ending when shots were fired following the event’s fireworks celebration.

At that time, police took a suspect into custody but could not confirm if that person was the one who fired the shots.

RELATED: Macedonia pauses all city 'fests' following shots fired at Summerfest

Meanwhile, Mayfield Heights Police arrested 10 juveniles after multiple fights broke out and spilled over into Mayfield Heights, causing several businesses to close just days before these two festivals.

RELATED: 10 juveniles arrested by Mayfield Heights police after fights break out at St. Clare Festival in Lyndhurst

“There's a handful of people from outside the area that are coming in and creating these, these disturbances,” said Shepard.

“I think it’s pathetic. I’m so sorry the community can’t get together,” said McAndrew.

Shepard says anywhere between 5,000 to 8,000 people will attend Fairview Park’s Summerfest at Bohlken Park from Thursday to Sunday, so Shepard says if you see something while at the festival, he encourages you to say something.