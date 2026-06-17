Family of teen killed in Bath Township mansion party shooting files lawsuit

AKRON, Ohio — The family of a teenager killed after a mass shooting at a Bath Township mansion party is now taking legal action against Airbnb, the property owner and several others connected to the event.

Teen shot 8 times at Bath Township mansion party dies

RELATED: Teen shot 8 times at Bath Township mansion party dies

A lawsuit filed Monday in Summit County Common Pleas Court stems from the November 2, 2025, shooting at a mansion on Top-O-The-Hill Drive, where nine people were shot during a large birthday party.

Elijah Wells, 18, died days after the shooting.

The lawsuit was filed by Wells' mother, Alicia Wells, along with the family of Reginald "Reggie" Hart, who was seriously injured in the gunfire.

"He was a phenomenal person and the world is gonna take a big loss," Alicia Wells said of her son.

Attorney Peter Pattakos, who represents the families, said Hart, who was 19 at the time, had only been inside the home for about 10 minutes before gunfire erupted. Pattakos said Hart was in the kitchen when he dropped to the floor for cover, but was still struck multiple times in the back and feet. More than seven months later, Hart continues to suffer from serious injuries.

"What the families are looking for here is, they are looking for justice, and they're looking for accountability," Pattakos said. "Nothing is going to undo the shooting, and nothing is going to bring Elijah Wells back, but that's the case in any wrongful death lawsuit."

The lawsuit alleges the property should never have been listed as a short-term rental. According to the complaint, Bath Township prohibits short-term rentals in residential zoning districts, and both Airbnb and the property's owners should have known the rental was operating in violation of local regulations.

The lawsuit names Airbnb, the property owner, party organizers and the three suspects accused of opening fire during the party. It seeks at least $25,000 in damages, as well as punitive damages, attorney fees, and other relief to be determined by the court.

An Airbnb spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit due to the pending litigation. The three suspects charged in connection with the shooting are currently facing murder charges and are set to go to trial in 2027.

The lawsuit will now move through the Summit County court system.