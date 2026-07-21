Family still searching for answers after son, husband killed in separate cases years apart

CLEVELAND — A woman who has lost both her son and her husband in two separate tragedies is once again begging the community to come forward with answers.

First, it was Venita McCormick’s 24-year-old son, Lennell McCormick, who was killed in a hit-and-run while walking near the intersection of East 69th Street and Kinsman Avenue in August 2016.

RELATED: Families beg for answers in separate deadly hit-skips

Then, years later, she lost her husband. In July 2020, Wilbert McCormick was shot in the back of the head while he and Venita were out for a walk near Forest Hill Park in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Wilbert was a retired Cleveland firefighter who served the department for 30 years.

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"We took care of each other, but you know, I think of the four absolutes: loving, honesty, purity, and most of all, unselfishness. Wilbert was unselfish,” said Tim Dagg, who worked alongside Wilbert.

What makes the grief even worse, Venita said, is that in both cases, no one has been arrested.

"I just know I wake up each and every day knowing that they're not there, that they're not going to return,” said Venita McCormick.

Once again, she and her family are pleading with the public to help find those responsible.

"We need peace. And we pray for that. We pray that someone would come forward. We have not forgotten our loved ones. We will never forget them,” said Venita McCormick.

She said that over the past few years, conversations with police have been minimal.

"I at least need to know where their case, where my son's case is, where my husband's case is. That'll give me some type of connection that they're still working with me, that I’m not so alone,” said Venita McCormick.

We reached out to Cleveland police regarding both cases. They sent us this statement on the investigations:

“The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate the fatal hit-and-skip involving Lennell McCormick.



Separately, the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit, in collaboration with the FBI, continues to investigate the homicide of Wilbert McCormick.



With the continued assistance of Crime Stoppers and our media partners, investigators encourage anyone with information to come forward. All tips received will be thoroughly investigated as both cases remain active and ongoing.



As with all unsolved cases, the Cleveland Division of Police remains committed to pursuing every available lead. Detectives will continue to work diligently to identify those responsible and seek justice for the McCormick family.”

As for the family, they said they won’t stop until they get answers.

"We all been affected by this, you know. So, if someone know what happened, please this day, the 21st of July, please call, say something, someone, please,' said Michelle Rose, Venita’s sister.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Tips and information can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (216) 25-CRIME (252-7463).

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.