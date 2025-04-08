How will the Hilliard-Madison intersection in Lakewood change following a death and injuries?

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Front and center of the City of Lakewood City Council meeting Monday night is traffic safety, mainly at the Hillard-Madison intersection.

The intersection of Hilliard Road and Madison Avenue has proven problematic as it has become more accident-prone.

In December, former Cleveland 19 reporter Bill Safos was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Orchard Grove, just a few dozen feet from Hilliard Road, on Dec. 11, when a "reckless" driver hit him.

The driver, in that case, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

The crash resulted in a personal injury lawsuit that claimed the driver was going 47 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Following that, in March, a father and his two toddlers were struck by a vehicle while cycling through the Hilliard and Madison intersection.

Two toddlers were injured on March 24 in a crash involving a bicycle with a child carrier, according to the Lakewood Fire Department.

Because of the spotlight on traffic safety concerns in this intersection, the City of Lakewood is continuing to assess what the best course of action will be.

Last week, the city installed plastic delineator poles along a part of the Hilliard bicycle lane. A part of the dividing white lines have also been restriped.

"People were confused and routinely would use that as a turn lane and the city put up a sign over there, but you don't see unless you really armor up on here's a sign, here's the striping, here's a pole," Lakewood City Councilman-At-Large Tom Bullock told me on Friday.

"I don't think it's enough. I think it's a step in the right direction, another step that the city can take to help make a difference, but I don't think that's where it should end," longtime Lakewood cyclist Cassie Organ said on Monday. "Infrastructure is the one thing that is going to deter incorrect driving behaviors than hoping a cop happens to be on that corner at that time or hoping that people will even notice the paint."

Emily Lindberg, another longtime Lakewood cyclist, said she lives in a one car household, so biking has become a way of life for her, but that it's not safe anymore.

"Being in Lakewood has been an opportunity for us to stay that way and to use our bodies to get to where we need to go, but at the same time it hasn't always been easy or comfortable. There's been a lot of close calls and a lot of scary situations," Lindberg shared. "While I have been involved in some of the encouragement efforts that the city and the school is doing with hike and bike, it's hard for me to really push that forward because I understand why more families aren't comfortable walking and biking without the infrastructure in place."

Lindberg said her goal is to make Lakewood a safer, more bikeable atmosphere for her children.

"I think about how I want Lakewood to get to that level by the time my kids are in my shoes," she said.

On Monday, city council addressed what the city is doing now and the road it's trying to pave for the future.

"Let's be proactive, not reactive," Organ told City Council during public comment.

In a letter signed by both the Lakewood City Council President and Vice President, a two-tier system is proposed.

Tier I:



Tier I is triggered if any of the routes, intersections and crossings identified in the Active Transportation Plan are impacted.

Applies to the complete rehabilitation of a majority of a route and intersection and crossing.

Before design is complete, all of the Tier I Transportation Projects would be submitted to the Planning Commission for input and recommendation.

The Stage One Submission would include existing conditions, proposed Complete Street elements (as outlined in the Active Transportation Plan) in the proposed schematic design, and reasons why certain Complete Street elements were not included (if applicable). The Stage Two Submission would include feedback from the Stage 1 Submission and propose a final plan, including the reasons for the proposals in the final plan.

Planning Commission would then either “Recommend” or “Not Recommend” the proposed final plan. The final decision is with the City Engineer to consider issues of safety, feasibility, legal constraints, timing and funding issues. If the Planning Commission ultimately provides a “Not Recommended” for a final plan, the Planning Commission shall provide a communication to city council outlining the reasons.

Tier II:



All other Transportation Projects involving complete rehabilitation of entire routes, crossings, or intersections.

The City Engineer would consider Complete Street Elements.

Final Decision is with the city engineer, with the considerations being safety, funding, costs, timing, feasibility, and legal constraints.

Lakewood City Council Vice President Kyle Baker explained at Monday's meeting that the proposal of Tier I would tackle more traveled areas while Tier II would address less traveled areas.

"There are many streets in Lakewood that are very dangerous that were not part of the active transportation plan and safe streets for all plan, which now will fall into this tier two section, which will be completely left up to engineering to make their own plans. There's no recourse or any way for the public to really have any input on that or any planning commission or city council input on that. It really kind of misses a big section of the city and then a lot of the major intersections of streets," Lakewood cyclist Josh Mottor told me.

The Active Transportation Plan would be updated every 10 years.

The annual Complete Streets Report would also be submitted to the Planning Commission and City Council.

City Council President Sarah Kepple and Baker are also proposing a Complete and Active Streets Education & Advisory Board (CASE Advisory Board).

Complete Streets is meant to address safety for motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and mobility device users with Capital Planning/Construction, so the CASE Advisory Board’s purpose would provide input/recommendations for safety interventions and education in between capital projects.

The CASE Advisory Board would meet at least quarterly and would include members of the public. That group would provide the following input:



Promote walking and biking as part of a transportation system and provide input and lived experience expertise to city council and administration.

Educate and promote awareness of traffic, pedestrian, bicycle, and personal mobility device safety and accessibility.

Support the Active Transportation Plan and Safe Streets for All Plan.

Suggest quick, cost-efficient, and safe interventions within or near the public right of way to increase safety, reduce speeding, and create a safer transportation system for users of all ages & abilities.

Coordinate with City commissions, committees, departments, & other pertinent organizations.

The CASE Advisory Board members would participate in the Crash Analysis Studio training to help inform their recommendations and educational efforts to the public.

All three Lakewood cyclists we talked to Monday night were in agreement that the idea of an advisory board is a great idea.

"I think that's what they should be doing. They should be doing walk audits, bike audits," Lindberg said.

Mottor added, "It's that kind of connection that we don't have currently. There's no way for the public and for our neighbors to get out and say like here's what I'm experiencing and really have a say in the matter."

Organ told me that having actual cyclists on the board would help amplify their voices.

"I think it definitely will be valuable information for them to hear and a good perspective for them to hear," Organ said.

Baker plans to introduce a new Complete Streets Ordinance and accompanying legislation at the April 21 City Council meeting. The two-tiered system and CASE Advisory Board appear to be part of that future proposal.

While that's set for the future, what's changing right now?

Since December, the Lakewood Police Department has devoted an increased traffic enforcement presence throughout the city, with special attention to key areas such as the intersection of the Hilliard and Madison intersection.

The City is reportedly engaged with a traffic engineering expert to conduct a comprehensive traffic and safety study of the Hilliard-Madison intersection and other key areas as a preparatory step towards long-term change. This effort may include signalization timing optimization, changes to traffic patterns, and permanent infrastructural upgrades such as curb bump-outs and barriers to safeguard bike lanes.

When weather permits, areas of Hilliard Road bike lanes will be painted reflective green.

Crosswalks at the Hilliard-Madison intersection will be restriped with highly reflective paint, according to Lakewood City Councilmember Cindy Strebig.

Existing traffic signs are being reevaluated to determine if upgrades are needed.

Bullock mentioned at the meeting that he wants the city to focus on the four Es that he shared with me on Friday.

The plan is as follows:



Engineering

Swift passage of the Complete Streets Ordinance.

Enforcement

Ticketing cars parked in bike lanes. Regular and consistent reports by traffic guard personnel on their front-line observations: for example, safety improvements opportunities, near-miss incidents, equipment malfunctions, and other needs. Four-way cameras can provide broader coverage of the entire area, improving consistency of video footage captured by Police cameras at key intersections.

Education

Expansion of Safety Town (traffic safety class for kids):

scholarships to make it affordable for more incoming kindergartners. Include parent/child programming day to re-educate adults. Make available Safety Town programs (or its equivalent) for teenagers and adults. Creation and implementation of programming that educates the public on responsible use of our roadways.

Provide ‘rules of the road’ information clearly and consistently. Expand safety education for all drivers while making safe behavior the expected community norm.

Encouragement

Moving violation penalties

Reduced fines or mandatory “share the roadway” training, Warning cards are handed out by officers upon traffic stops. Programming to encourage non-car trips

Provide basic itineraries throughout Lakewood. Define and publicize safe routes Educate on the health benefits of walking and biking.



"We really strongly feel like the engineering piece is the real one that can have the most impact," Mottor stated. "The police force can't be out at all hours in every single intersection in the city, and no matter what you do with education and with encouragement, there are some people who it just won't reach."

All of the recommendations made at City Council were referred to the Committee of the Whole.

Council also advanced Resolution 2025-15, which immediately provides, at the earliest period allowed by law, to achieve continued improvement of Lakewood traffic safety efforts for all road users.

Lakewood residents remain galvanized about improving traffic safety. Tonight, City Councilmembers pushed for even stronger police enforcement, intersection fixes, and expanded driver education, among other solutions. We’re getting started, and we’ll keep at it. Lakewood City Councilman-At-Large Tom Bullock

Several folks made their voices heard at Monday night's City Council meeting regarding improved cyclist/pedestrian safety. Organ said she can see council members taking everything they say into consideration.

"I think the city is doing a really great job listening and being receptive to ideas. If they weren't, then we wouldn't be here tonight talking about the flex posts and things that they're trying to work on to make these things happen, make these changes happen, so I do think they're listening," Organ stated.

The next Lakewood City Council meeting will be on April 21.