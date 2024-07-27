'I feel relieved:' Man sentenced for Refine Church burglary case

CLEVELAND — As Pastor Luis Vizcarrondo begins a new chapter for Refine Church at a building in Brooklyn, he told News 5 he’s closing a previous one that we’ve been following since September 2023.

“I feel relieved,” Vizcarrondo said.

Three simple words are the answer Vizcarrondo provided on Friday when News 5 asked him to share his thoughts now that the suspect charged with breaking into his former building on Broadview Road in Cleveland had been sentenced.

“Honestly, it just feels good,” said Vizcarrondo.

That man, who News 5 is not naming, received five years of mandatory probation on Wednesday after being charged with one count of breaking and entering from his crime back in September 2023.

The court also ordered the man to take regular drug tests, verify his attendance at some form of self-help meetings three times a week and provide proof of employment.

He's even required to write an apology letter to Vizcarrondo and pay back more than $5,000 to the church.

But if the man violates these terms and conditions, he will be sentenced to 12 months in prison.

“I see it both a success for the church because ultimately, we want to see people succeed,” said Vizcarrondo. “What if we can see a life changed even if it’s a little bit forcibly, it makes all the difference.”

While Vizcarrondo could not attend the sentencing date earlier this week, he told News 5 this is what he expected.

“Ultimately, putting these people in prison doesn’t always solve the issue. Like I said, they’ll just come back, so for me, I saw something, an opportunity,” said Vizcarrondo.

News 5’s journey with Vizcarrondo began when he reported his church had been robbed three times in one week last September.

According to Vizcarrondo, the thief took thousands in building supplies and tools the church had been using to renovate and provide others with a better life — people like church parishioner Isai Acuna.

“We ask why, why do people do this when the church is trying to do something good,” Acuna told us last September.

After a long and challenging journey, Vizcarrondo said he’s thankful his village had his back.

“In a moment of hurt, sometimes you feel like you’re alone especially as a leader, but then it’s ultimately when you start seeing people say, ‘Hey pastor, we’re giving you a $500 check, it was beautiful to see community come together and still coming together,” Vizcarrondo said.

Vizcarrondo told News 5 that he recently sold this building and expects to have a grand opening for his new one sometime in October.

