'It wasn't accidental': $8k reward being offered for credible information in the murder of Medina teen

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio — It's been nearly a year since the death of 18-year-old Christion Olson, and his family still has no answers as to who killed him or what truly happened.

What happened to Christion Olson? Family seeks public help to find how teen died

According to Olson's parents, Rochelle and Christopher, he went to a graduation party with his friends on Topaz Lane on July 12.

Christopher said a few of his friends drove Olson home early the next morning.

"Shortly after we were awakened by him coming in the house and stuff, he stopped breathing. We called 911, did CPR and he passed at the hospital later that morning," Christopher explained.

The Brunswick Police Department ruled Olson's death a homicide in October.

According to Olson's family, the toxicology report shows he didn't have alcohol or drugs in his system.

18-year-old's death ruled homicide; family and friends gather to remember him

Since then, Olson's family said they still know nothing and have had little contact with authorities.

"We haven't even started the process of grief. We're just stuck in the fact that we're just trying to understand why our son isn't here, the fact that we know nothing. He left our house 100% OK and was brought home basically dead. There is no way to start the process without even knowing what happened," Rochelle explained.

Christopher said without answers, every day feels like the day their son died.

"We still know about as much information as we knew that day. The wound is just as fresh, if not fresher," he stated. "There's no words to comprehend or to explain the amount of pain; that we're in agony. We have so many questions and we just feel really alone in this whole process."

Rochelle and Christopher said that with every minute that passes, they feel further from the truth.

"I don't know if it was the delay in letting the public know what really transpired or how the investigation was handled from the beginning or what the case is, but it just seems like every day it gets further and further away for us," Christopher shared.

I reached out to the Brunswick Hills Police Department Monday night for updates in Olson's case. I'm waiting to hear back.

"My son was beat to death by some individual or individuals. It wasn't accidental," Rochelle stated. "I'm very upset that someone is still able to walk around and enjoy their life every day, and my son's life ended July 13."

"It was malicious," Christopher added.

Christopher said Olson had a very bright future ahead of him and doesn't understand why someone would want to hurt Olson.

"He wasn't a quitter. We're not quitters, so we know that he would want us to keep moving forward in a positive way to get justice for him," Rochelle said.

Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has credible information that leads to an arrest.

Additionally, Olson's family has raised $3,150 through private donors as of Monday night. The family is offering anyone who has information extra money.

"Just perfect strangers that felt it in their heart to contribute something to try to get some awareness and justice for Christion, which means a lot, and we can't thank everyone enough," Rochelle said.

If you'd like to donate, CLICK HERE.

To phone in information, please call 216-252-7463.

"We want everyone to know what happened to our beautiful son and to get the justice he deserves," Rochelle said. "It's been earth shattering for everyone. He's got two older siblings, but like he was the light of everyone's life. We can't get that back and it's hard every day navigating that pain."

"To find out the answers that we need. Somebody has them. Somebody knows something," Christopher added.

While the pair told me that knowing what happened to their son and who did it wouldn't bring them closure, it would allow their family to begin grieving rather than continuously fighting for answers.

"There's someone that is going to be held accountable for my son's death and as a normal member of society I would feel safer in my community. I would feel as if society cared right now," Rochelle explained. "We just want to be able to step forward just one little bit without feeling like we're going 10 steps back."

Christopher is hoping someone will do the right thing and come forward.

Rochelle and Christopher said they're extremely thankful to Olson's friends and their families who have continued checking on them, sharing memories, and keeping them company during this time.

"His true friends, they have been absolutely lovely throughout this whole process from coming over to our home, his best friend and their family come over to our home on the holidays," Rochelle said. "Some of his friends from school, some of the girls, they just keep in touch with us. I just want to say thank you and it means a lot to me and my husband that his memory is still alive."

Olson's parents told me they've learned new stories of their son, a lot of which are goofy memories, and that they'll continue to cherish those forever.

There is an additional GoFundMe to support the family.