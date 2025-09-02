Lakewood school consolidation decision still pending; parents demand clarity

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — For months, we’ve been following the conversation surrounding the possible consolidation of Lakewood’s seven elementary schools due to declining enrollment.

The last update we gave was that the superintendent would be making a recommendation on her own, following a lawsuit that halted the work of the community task force.

Lakewood superintendent to recommend school changes without task force findings

RELATED: Lakewood superintendent to recommend school changes without task force findings

But on Tuesday, parents gathered ahead of the school board meeting to voice their frustration with what they say is a lack of transparency — and a decision that’s long overdue.

All of Corey Bruaw’s kids go to Lakewood City Schools, a school in a district he’s always admired.

“Obviously, the walkability is a huge factor, the sense of community that fosters. And of course, the teachers and all the faculty and staff,” said Bruaw.

But like many other parents, he became concerned when consolidation discussions began late last year.

Low enrollment could lead to fewer elementary schools in Lakewood

RELATED: Low enrollment could lead to fewer elementary schools in Lakewood

“I’ve lived in the city for 17 years now. Fifty-two percent of my property taxes go towards the schools we have supported every single levy, and suddenly, now, at the time when my children leave the schools, the possibility that they might not be there,” said Bruaw.

Now, he just wants to see a long-term plan.

“What we'd really like to see is that there be a long-term plan put into place that we can begin to look at, we can get true numbers, true data, because certain areas are falling, but certain other areas seem to be on the rise, specifically children coming into the elementary schools,” said Bruaw.

That’s why he and other parents joined “Preserve Lakewood” for a rally Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the Lakewood Board of Education meeting. Parents and community members gathered, holding posters and writing positive messages in chalk on the sidewalk.

They say they don’t want to see any of the seven elementary schools impacted — but they also want clarity.

“We need them to listen to us and to prioritize transparency and listening to the community in what they're doing,” said Jennifer Schlosser, a member of Preserve Lakewood Schools.

Schlosser says they want transparency — and to actually see the district’s strategic plan, so they can better understand the future of their children’s schools.

“The most recent strategic plan was released in 2022 and it was a three year strategic plan. So it expires this year. Also it said nothing about making changes to the school buildings,” said Schlosser.

News 5 reached out to Lakewood Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki about the status of the school consolidation talks. She responded with the following statement:

“My administrative team and i are glad to be moving ahead in this process. I look forward to the opportunity coming soon to gather additional community input so that i can make a thorough and thoughtful recommendation to the board of education that balances the educational needs of all of our students.”

“We're frustrated that this has taken as long as it has, and here we are, and it feels like we're back to school,” said Schlosser.

For Preserve Lakewood, if something isn’t done soon, they remind the board that elections are just around the corner.

On Nov. 4, Lakewood voters will vote on two new school board members.

As for Bruaw, he just wants the best for his children’s schools.

“Lakewood is very resilient in terms of supporting their schools. So, you know, I think we are going to support that moving forward. So I want to make sure that long term, we have a plan for growth,” said Bruaw.

The last time we spoke to the superintendent, she said only one of the seven elementary schools might be impacted. She’s expected to make a recommendation to the school board, and then the board will vote.

We’re told that the decision could come before the start of the next school year.