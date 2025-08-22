Lorain community continues healing 1 month after police ambush that killed officer, injured 2

LORAIN, Ohio — One month after three Lorain police officers were ambushed, the community continues its journey toward healing while honoring their sacrifice.

Officer Phillip Wagner was shot and killed in the line of duty, while Officers Peter Gayle and Brent Payne were injured.

One of the Lorain Police officers who was shot in ambush has died

RELATED: One of the Lorain Police officers who was shot in ambush has died

The incident happened on July 23. Wagner died a day later.

"We try to prepare ourselves mentally for those types of tragedies but until it actually happens and you have to face something that terrible, it's just a shock," said Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley.

The attack has left a lasting impact on people like Bob St. Clair, who lives in Lorain.

"It felt like a kick in the gut because we have family, my son-in-law is a police officer, I know what those guys go through," St. Clair said.

Lorain Police Department Three Lorain Police officers shot Wednesday. From left to right: Peter Gale, Phillip Wagner, Brent Payne

Community rallies around police

At Lorain's Urban Inspiration Station Power 89.1 FM WNZN, Program Manager Sherry Holt said the community was devastated by the attack.

"We were getting calls and people were just saying how they were praying about what was happening,” she said. "I just couldn't believe that something like that could ever happen here in Lorain."

Holt said this incident has changed the community forever.

Tiffany Tarpley

Bradley said the tragedy has brought people closer together.

A big focus now is on Wagner’s family.

"Trying to protect the family, a young mother, three children, losing their loved one who is serving the citizens of the City of Lorain and gives everything in service of the city, it's just remarkable and we forget about that," Bradley said.

St. Clair said he's now seeing more people rallying around police officers, and people need to stand by them.

"They're defending and sticking up for the people that can't stick up for themselves," St. Clair said.

Honoring Wagner's memory

Tiffany Tarpley

While the makeshift memorial outside of Lorain City Hall is gone, the mayor said a tree will be planted in Wagner's honor near the permanent tribute for fallen officers.

Miles away, near the scene of the tragedy, small flags remain, recognizing the sacrifice. Elsewhere, businesses are displaying signs of support, like a poster depicting Wagner's badge.

"I can't imagine what their families are going through and are going to have to continue to go through," St. Clair said.

State lawmakers are working to get a portion of State Route 6, which is West Erie Avenue in Lorain, named after Wagner. It's the stretch of road between State Routes 57 and 58

A legislative aide with Representative Joe Miller's (D) Office said, "Given that there were over 70 cosponsors, we hope that once it gets through the first administrative steps, adoption will be quick."

Tiffany Tarpley

Investigation continues

The injured officers are not back to work yet, according to the mayor.

News 5’s Catherine Ross learned the Elyria Police Department, which is handling the investigation, said things are progressing and updates are expected within the next two weeks.

Holt said the community's response has been one of increased kindness and care.

"Everybody was being more friendly to each other, more caring to each other," Holt said. ”We take everything for granted until something big happens.”

More fundraisers ahead

Additional fundraisers are scheduled. Lorain F.O.P. President Matt Hartman said proceeds from these events will go the the Charitable Foundation.

Lorain FOP 3 and Lorain County Deputies Association: First Annual Gun Raffle, October 25, 2025, at New Russia Township Hall

Vicious Cycle: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at the Lorain Palace Theatre, November 2, 2025.



