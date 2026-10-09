Lorain County weighs future of Via LC public transit service

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Lorain County is weighing the future of its public transportation as it reviews the financial viability of a popular transit option.

A pair of public hearings later this month will focus on rideshare program Via LC.

In March 2024, the county announced it would use more than $2 million from its transportation budget to pilot the on-demand service in Lorain and Elyria.

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News 5 covered Via LC’s launch in July of that year.

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In July 2025, the county extended the program for another year using funds from grants, the transportation budget and contributions from Lorain and Elyria.

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Via LC users can order rides by phone or through an app on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The service costs the same as a bus fare.

“They’re dependent because they can’t afford a car, they can’t afford insurance,” said Patricia Boone, who has been driving for Via LC for more than a year.

She said she sees many repeat customers who don’t have easy access to other modes of transportation.

“We’ve got kids going to and from school, we’ve got older people — and whatever lane they’re in — going to doctors’ appointments, groceries. They need it,” she said.

Since its debut, county leaders have touted the service as a success. Some said it was necessary to supplement the county’s current fixed-route bus service, which only runs every two hours.

“It is the most, I feel, one of the most successful attempts at fixing public transportation ever in Lorain County because I feel we fixed it,” Lorain County Commissioner Dave Moore told News 5 this week.

For the past two years, Elyria and Lorain have each contributed $250,000 for a two-year agreement.

“I’m very proud of Via. I’m very proud of fixing public transportation in Lorain County. But if I’m not going to have a partnership, if I don’t have participation, then I can’t continue it,” Moore said.

Mayors from both cities told News 5 they were surprised when the county requested double the contribution for another two years.

“Some people would say an extra $125,000 a year isn’t that big when you have a huge general fund budget, but it is when you’re looking at other services,” said Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker.

He said he planned to meet with the county’s transportation director and Moore next week to discuss options and find a way to continue Via LC in Elyria.

“Having this service is going to be huge for us. Losing this service would be detrimental,” Brubaker said.

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley told News 5 his city plans to use grant funding to pilot five of its own dedicated bus routes starting in 2027. He did not anticipate the city would continue participating in Via LC when the routes are established.

Moore said the county plans to continue offering Via LC through 2027 and will continually look for grants and other funding sources.

Boone said she relies on the income she earns from driving for Via LC and she believes many of her customers rely on the service.

“The thing I like most is the interaction with the customers and knowing it’s a service getting them to where they need to go,” she said.

The county will accept public feedback about Via LC and its future at two upcoming meetings. They will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Both public hearings will happen at the Lorain County Transportation Center and Community Center located at 40 East Ave in Elyria.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.